Formaspace To Showcase Pharmaceutical And Clinical Lab Furniture Solutions At Healthcare Design Conference 2024

- FormaspaceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time, Formaspace will be exhibiting at the Healthcare Design Conference & , which will take place from October 5-8, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.Visitors are invited to booth #911 to explore a unique display featuring the innovative RGX modular casework and FLX services lab benches . These products will be presented in clinical and pharmaceutical lab environments, demonstrating how they can transform and adapt to modern workspaces.Formaspace's RGX modular casework and FLX flexible workstations represent the future of laboratory environments, designed to be easily reconfigured to meet evolving needs. Whether it's a high-demand research facility or a pharmaceutical space, RGX and FLX ensure versatility, durability, safety, and efficiency.Attendees will see firsthand how these solutions can enhance workflows and adapt to changing demands in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare facilities.The highlight of the exhibit will be Formaspace's vision for the future of lab design, with the concept of "One Manufacturer for All," a statement proudly reflecting their commitment to crafting all furniture for any space, from healthcare to pharmaceuticals and life sciences to industrial facilities.Formaspace is redefining how labs integrate into office environments. Their "on-carpet vs. off-carpet" concept emphasizes the need for labs to move from hidden, isolated spaces to becoming central elements of the modern workplace. By incorporating both RGX and FLX, Formaspace highlights the importance of blending functional lab spaces with office environments to foster collaboration, creativity, and productivity.“At Formaspace, we're not just building labs-we're shaping the future of how labs fit into the modern workplace. By bringing labs to the forefront and integrating them with offices, we're helping companies foster innovation and creativity while optimizing their workflows,” says Corey Hutchins, Chief Operating Officer of Formaspace.Be sure to visit Formaspace at booth #911 at the Healthcare Design Conference 2024 to experience our groundbreaking approach to lab design. Discover how labs can be transformed into modern, collaborative spaces that enhance both functionality and innovation.

