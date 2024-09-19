Glimpact To Host Event At Climate Week NYC Focusing On The Implications Of E.U. Legislation, ESPR And CSRD, On U.S. Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Seminar/webinar during 2024 Climate Week NYC on Thursday, September 26

Event to take place at 1411 Broadway and virtually beginning from 9:30-11:30 a.m. EDT Forum designed to help U.S. companies doing business in the EU



NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offering a critical opportunity for U.S. companies to learn about a disruptive trend, one that is leaving many businesses unprepared in the wake of stringent new European Union laws, disruptive European sustainability expert Glimpact will host a live/online forum on Thursday, September 26. The event, titled:

“How the CSRD and ESPR regulations of the European Green Deal will disrupt industrial practices in the USA by revealing the real challenges of the ecological transition”

This event is a part of Climate Week NYC , the largest annual climate forum of its kind, bringing together global business executives, political leaders, eco activists and other stakeholders.

Led by environmental, business, and technology experts Christophe Girardier , CEO of Glimpact, and JR Beaudoin , CTO of the digital solutions company Theodo, this timely event will focus on the EU's recent adoption of two new major pieces of legislation in the context of the European Green Deal: the Eco-Design for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), mandating strict design and labeling for all companies seeking to sell to EU consumers, and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), requiring all international businesses to report specific social and environmental information.

This seminar will explore:



The significance of the new CSRD and ESPR regulations and their implication for industrial practices.

How these regulations represent a shift toward a holistic understanding of environmental impact.

The Product/Organization Environmental Footprint (PEF/OEF) Methodology as a framework for assessing environmental impact, including climate and going beyond to include all anthropogenic effects on the planet.

The role of Scope 3 emissions, covering the environmental impact of the entire value chain - from raw material sourcing to product use and end-of-life. Challenges in collecting and managing Scope 3 data, and solutions and strategies for overcoming these data-related challenges.



Christophe Girardier is the CEO and co-founder of Glimpact, the first digital platform to fully evaluate the global environmental impact of products and organizations by modeling the PEF/OEF standards adopted by the EU as part of the European Green Deal. Christophe was notably a member of the European Commission's steering committee for the initiative titled“Single Market for Green Products”, which is at the origin of the PEF/OEF methodology. JR Beaudoin is the New York City-based CTO of Theodo, a global design & software engineering consultancy that delivers expertise in lean methodology, cloud-native technologies and product development.

“The new reality is that U.S. companies who want continued access to the lucrative European market, a 27-country coalition that's home to nearly 450 million people, must comply with ESPR and CSRD,” stated Girardier.“Glimpact provides the expertise to demystify the PEF/OEF methodology and help companies collect the required data to be part of the ecological transition to a sustainable world.”

Interested in-person/online attendees and media can pre-register for the event here .

About Glimpact

Glimpact, a sustainability startup with operations in New York, France and Belgium, is the first digital platform enabling the assessment of the overall environmental impact of products and organizations based on the new scientific doctrine of the EU. It provides access to the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodology, developed by the European scientific community and adopted by the EU in 2021. Glimpact allows all stakeholders to not only measure the environmental footprint of their products or organizations but more importantly, to identify effective actions to reduce it.

The French government has selected Glimpact as the coordinator for one of the methods considered in the government experiment on environmental labeling of food and textile products. The company is a member of the technical committee assisting the Ministry of Ecological Transition in defining the modalities of environmental labeling mandated by the Climate and Resilience Law. Glimpact has been chosen by the European Commission, following a global tender, to implement legislation for the battery and photovoltaic solar panel sectors. This legislation will require these actors to display the environmental footprint of their products measured using the PEF methodology.

Glimpact already boasts solid expertise and experience with major players in the industry and distribution, including Lacoste, Decathlon, Mars, Gant, Carrefour, Puratos, Manutan, Spadel, Adeo, Lyreco, Pimkie, Chantelle, Celio, Aigle, Galler, and Bewital.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Olivia Ludington

Firecracker PR

...

1-888-317-4687 ext. 702

Images accompanying this announcement are available at: