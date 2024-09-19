Omnilert And Immix Release Integration To Add Visual Gun Detection Capabilities For Commercial Monitoring Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Integration delivers real-time visual gun detection to Immix's central station platform, enabling enhanced security services and faster incident response

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Omnilert , a leader in active shooter solutions, today announced a new integration with Immix, a leader in and event-based monitoring software, to bring visual gun detection capabilities to central stations using the Immix . With Omnilert Gun Detect , Immix customers can enhance their existing managed service offerings by incorporating visual gun detection technology to identify firearm threats the moment they appear. The integration enables central stations to provide verification services as well as response activities such as first responder escalation and lockdown activation.With Omnilert's technology now integrated with the Immix platform, monitoring companies can enhance their offerings with a vital new service-proactively detecting brandished firearms before an incident escalates. This integration opens up a new layer of protection for customers across industries, providing a near-instant response at the first sight of a gun with rich automation capabilities through Omnilert or Immix that can lock doors, notify police, and trigger alarms to ensure the best possible outcomes in the event of an active shooter incident.“By partnering with Immix, we are empowering commercial monitoring companies to seamlessly integrate our visual gun detection capabilities into their existing security offerings,” said Nick Gustavsson, CTO of Omnilert.“This is another critical step in our vision to ensure that gun detection becomes as commonplace and essential as fire alarms in helping to prevent gun violence.”Elevating Commercial Monitoring with Proactive Gun DetectionImmix's software, already widely used by commercial and enterprise customers, enhances the management of physical security operations and incident response. By integrating Omnilert's AI-driven brandished gun detection, these platforms can now deliver actionable intelligence to customers and operators, enabling a swift response to critical situations.The Preferred Gun Detection Partner to the Security IndustryOmnilert is the preferred gun detection technology partner to the security industry, powering the nation's largest deployments of visual gun detection technology and providing the most off-the-shelf integrations. As the leading partner to video management systems, emergency mass notification platforms, access control systems, control rooms and real-time crime centers, and other audio and video communication systems, Omnilert provides unmatched gun threat detection and alerting capabilities. This integration with Immix reinforces Omnilert's commitment to making gun detection an integral part of the broader security ecosystem. It offers customers the ability to detect, verify, and respond to threats before incidents unfold, keeping people out of harm's way.About ImmixAs the global leader in video and event-based monitoring software, Immix develops scalable integration software solutions for central stations and command centers. The web-based, open architecture platform connects disparate systems into a single, easy-to-use interface designed for companies looking to expand their suite of interactive monitoring services. Immix delivers a robust toolset for monitoring stations to effectively deliver services, managing and responding to security and safety events. Today, Immix is successfully deployed across more than 40 countries in a wide variety of environments and applications. Immix supports the largest integration library in the industry, of more than 500 of the top security products and systems, enabling ease of deployment and system administration for a wide variety of organizations across the globe. Immix is UL Certified in the USA, BS8418 in Europe and compliant with the most demanding corporate standards for IT and Networking security.About OmnilertOmnilert is transforming public safety with the industry's most effective AI-powered active shooter prevention solution that combines early visual gun detection with a proven rapid response that can save time and lives. The Omnilert Gun Detect empowers existing security cameras with monitoring software that can identify gun threats at first sight and then activate automated response capabilities that maximize each critical second. Once a gun is verified, this could include locking doors, notifying first responders, sending images, location and video of the shooter; and sending alerts and guidance to anyone near the situation, all in mere seconds. Founded in 2004, Omnilert is the trusted partner to thousands of customers across multiple industries including K-12 schools, higher education, government, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. The company is headquartered in Virginia. For more information, visit / .

