Leading Global Women's Employment And Empowerment Nonprofit, Dress For Success® Worldwide, Hosts Women Who Inspire Luncheon In New York City

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jessica Berman, Commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) to join fireside chat on advocating for yourself through life and career challenges, leading by building trust, and being the most valuable player on any team.



NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dress for Success® Worldwide announced today that it will host its annual luncheon in New York City, Women Who Inspire, on September 26, 2024. This year's multi-faceted event includes a luncheon, networking, silent auction, and fireside chat; and will unite corporate executives, visionary thought leaders, media influencers, and 12 of the organization's Global Ambassadors to honor and celebrate the 70,000 women Dress for Success and its 136 affiliates globally support annually.

On September 26, 2024, Guest of honor Jessica Berman, Commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), will engage in a powerful conversation about pivoting and thinking big in our post-COVID work landscape and the importance of women sharing stories of struggle and success to help inspire other women to create positive change.

"As we celebrate progress, globally women continue to face new barriers to economic independence that require them to embrace innovative solutions, redefine their career paths, and realize and reach their full potential," said Michele C. Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success Worldwide. "For 26 years, Dress for Success has supported more than 1.3 million unemployed and underemployed women in their pursuit of economic independence, and we are thrilled to partner with Jessica Berman, a transformative leader and trailblazing executive in women's sports, to help us explore these important topics and share her groundbreaking personal insights."

The Women Who Inspire Luncheon is part of the organization's annual worldwide fundraising effort to support its global affiliates in continuing to provide no-fee career programming, in-person and virtual professional women's networks, mentoring, financial education, and professional attire services that help women achieve economic self-independence.

This year's Women Who Inspire Luncheon is made possible by the generous support of our corporate partners: GEICO, Adrianna Papell, AGEbeautiful/Zotos, AllianceBernstein, Benefit Cosmetics, Knitwell Group, Robert Half, The Davis Standard, TJ Maxx, and Ulta Beauty. In addition to financial support, long-time Dress for Success partner, TJ Maxx, will provide professional styling to the Dress for Success Global Ambassadors and representative attendees. Thanks also goes to our media partner, SHE Media, for their longstanding support.

About Dress for Success: Dress for Success is the leading global nonprofit employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women. Whether it's career coaching and job-skill readiness, upskilling and reskilling, providing networks and community, or styling and professional attire, Dress for Success ensures women gain the tools they need to succeed in work and in life. Dress for Success builds confidence and determination from the inside out.

About National Women's Soccer League: The National Women's Soccer League is the premier women's professional soccer league in the world, featuring national team players from around the globe. The league's 15 clubs are Angel City FC, Bay FC, Boston, Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, Seattle Reign FC, Utah Royals FC, and Washington Spirit.

