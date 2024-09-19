42 Days Coffee Launches: Dedicated To Ethical Coffee Sourcing And Maternal Well-Being

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Change Starts with a Single Sip

Ethical Coffee Sourcing Practices and Initiatives

42 Days Coffee is Committed to Improving Maternal Health Outcomes "One Sip at a Time."

- Rodney ThompsonLEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 42 Days Coffee announces the launch of their new coffee brand with a dual mission: ethical sourcing and improving maternal health . Co-founded by Rodney Thompson and Dr. Crysta Meekins, the company combines a passion for premium organic coffee with a commitment to social responsibility.Rodney Thompson and Dr. Crysta Meekins (Doctor of Public Health (Dr) in Diverse Populations and Health Equity) created 42 Days Coffee to address the stark inequalities faced by coffee farmers. Their research revealed that these labor-intensive workers often live in poverty due to unfair compensation. Determined to drive change, 42 Days Coffee ensures that each step of their process-from coffee bean selection to trade practices-supports the well-being of farmers. They collaborate with growers in regions celebrated for their organic beans and guarantee fair wages through their participation in Fair Trade programs. Unlike commodity coffee, 42 Days Coffee uses only hand-picked, ripe cherries, resulting in a rich, flavorful cup.Beyond premium organic coffee, 42 Days Coffee is committed to improving maternal health. The U.S. faces a troubling maternal mortality rate, with significant disparities affecting low and moderate-income communities. Dr. Meekins' expertise and the urgency of this issue prompted 42 Days Coffee to take action. The company dedicates 10% of its profits to organizations focused on enhancing maternal care and reducing mortality rates. Co-Founder, Rodney Thompson challenges us to,“Be the change you want to see.” That statement reflects their mission to better the lives of women in underserved areas through support and advocacy.42 Days Coffee is distinguished by its dedication to both product excellence and social impact. Consumers choosing 42 Days Coffee are not only savoring high-quality, ethically sourced organic coffee but also contributing to meaningful social change. By supporting 42 Days Coffee, customers play a role in improving the livelihoods of coffee farmers and advancing maternal health care. This dual focus on ethical sourcing and social responsibility offers more than just a great coffee experience-it's a chance to make a positive difference.Special Offer: In celebration of National Coffee Day on September 29, 2024, 42 Days Coffee is offering a 20% product discount off their entire coffee line. To learn more, visit their website at and use code“NatBrew42.”About 42 Days CoffeeFounded by Rodney Thompson and Dr. Crysta Meekins, 42 Days Coffee aims to create a positive impact through fair trade and health initiatives. For more information, visit .

Rodney Thompson

42 Days Coffee

+1 571-207-8090

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.