TMYTEK Reveals Xrifle Dynamic RIS For Advanced 5G FR1/FR2 Coverage At Eumw 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Driving the Future of Smart Field Deployment in a Joint Demonstration with Anritsu

TAIPEI, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMY Inc. (TMYTEK), a pioneering provider of millimeter-wave (mmWave) solutions, will unveil its latest innovation, the XRifle Dynamic Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface (RIS), at the 2024 EuMW in Paris. The live demonstration will be held at TMYTEK's booth (#1008B) and will also feature a joint showcase with Anritsu at booth (#207F), highlighting their collaborative efforts in field performance and evaluation.

TMYTEK unveils XRifle Dynamic RIS at EuMW, advancing 5G FR1/FR2 coverage with smart field deployment in joint demonstration with Anritsu. XRifle features a modular design, two model options, dual-frequency support, GUI and API control interfaces, and the capability to manage up to four RIS modules simultaneously.

Continue Reading

The XRifle Dynamic RIS is designed to address the complex demands of 5G/6G networks by optimizing signal paths, minimizing interference, and improving signal quality. It overcomes high-frequency challenges, enhances the coverage of non-line-of-sight (NLOS) areas, reduces the number of gNBs and enables adaptive environments in smart cities and IoT applications. This advanced solution is ideal for 5G NR FR2 coverage and is optimized for R&D, field trials, and prototyping. By actively managing the transmission and reflection of radio waves, the XRifle Dynamic RIS unlocks new possibilities for network performance, energy efficiency, and security.

Offered in two module options-a 28 GHz model (26–30 GHz) and a 4.7 GHz model (4.2–5.2 GHz)-the XRifle Dynamic RIS offers precise control over reflective angles, extending signal coverage to underserved areas and improving signal quality in weak zones. A single controller manages up to four Dynamic RIS units at once, enhancing overall network efficiency to meet various application requirements. Both the 28 GHz and 4.7 GHz modules can also be controlled, simulating FR1 and FR2 scenarios, which showcases the product's exceptional flexibility and adaptability.

"With XRifle Dynamic RIS, we are solving some of the toughest challenges in 5G and 6G deployments. Our technology not only extends coverage but also brings new levels of control and efficiency to network management," said Su-Wei Chang, Founder and President of TMYTEK. "TMYTEK is committed to pushing the boundaries of mmWave innovation, and this RIS solution is a key part of that mission."

At EuMW 2024, TMYTEK and Anritsu are demonstrating an advanced field deployment solution that combines TMYTEK's XRifle Dynamic RIS with Anritsu's Vector Network Analyzer (VNA). The VNA, featuring the patented PhaseLyncTM technology (ME786xA), enables detailed radio path characterization with absolute phase measurements, supporting robust network design and operations. This joint demo collaboration empowers network engineers with real-time, accurate measurements of signal paths and boosts field testing efficiency.

Enrico Brinciotti, EMEA Business Development Manager, Anritsu, stated that "our patented PhaseLync VNA allows separating test ports by 100 meters or more, while maintaining phase synchronization, dynamic range, and stability. This is a game changer, addressing a significant market gap and enabling new applications. One example is B5G/6G research, where PhaseLync VNA enhances channel sounding testbeds and RIS testing for precise signal reflection assessment. We are happy to present this joint testbed, where Anritsu PhaseLync ME7869A VNA is used to test the innovative TMYTEK XRifle Dynamic RIS. A showcase of co-innovation towards an accurate and versatile solution."

TMYTEK's XRifle Dynamic RIS, together with its advanced TMXLAB KIT, which supports dynamic RIS adaptive beam steering through an intuitive GUI, is redefining the possibilities in 5G FR1/FR2 field trials, network prototyping, and deployment. Visitors to EuMW 2024 are encouraged to explore these breakthroughs at TMYTEK's booth (#1008B) and Anritsu's booth (#207F).

About TMYTEK

TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) delivers breakthrough millimeter-wave solutions for 5G/B5G and satellite communication applications. By transforming the mmWave RF front-end with innovative devices, inventing ready-to-use beamforming development kits, implementing phased arrays with modern Antenna-in-Package (AiP) technology, and redefining the over-the-air (OTA) testing methodology, TMYTEK empowers industrial innovations to go to market faster. Find out more at tmytek.

SOURCE TMY Technology Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED