Westchester Powerhouse Grand Lux Realty Joins Forces With Exp Realty To Supercharge Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership set to propel 200-agent Grand Lux Realty beyond $100M in sales

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®,“the most agent-centric brokerage on the planetTM” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Grand Lux Realty, a leading independent brokerage in Westchester County, New York, has officially joined eXp Realty.



The partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies' growth trajectories, combining Grand Lux Realty's local expertise with eXp Realty's innovative, cloud-based platform. Founded in 2006 by Michael Levy, Grand Lux Realty has built a reputation for delivering exceptional real estate services across Westchester County, the lower Hudson Valley and Fairfield County, Connecticut. With over 200 agents, Grand Lux Realty expects to exceed $100 million in annual sales and set new industry standards by joining forces with eXp Realty.

“Grand Lux Realty is a perfect fit for eXp Realty's model, and we're thrilled to welcome them aboard,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty.“Michael Levy and his team have achieved tremendous success in one of the most competitive markets in the country. Together, we're going to leverage our collective strengths to offer unparalleled opportunities for agents and superior service to clients.”

Levy expressed his enthusiasm for the move, highlighting the benefits it brings to his team and their clients.“I love eXp's model,” said Levy.“It has great technology, an incredible and unique strategy, and the ability for me to take my team's business to the next level. By joining eXp, we're not just moving forward, we're accelerating.”

As part of this strategic partnership, Grand Lux Realty will consolidate its multiple offices throughout Westchester County into a central location in White Plains by December 2024. This move will streamline operations, foster greater collaboration and enhance the level of service that Grand Lux Realty is known for, all under the eXp Realty banner.

“We see this as a transformative partnership,” added Levy.“With eXp's support, we're not only aiming to exceed the $100 million sales mark but to redefine what's possible for our agents and clients alike.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia, Managing Partner

Hayflower Partners

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at