UIC Law’S International Human Rights Clinic Co-Hosts Chicago Start Anew Clinic To Aid Human Trafficking Survivors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Human Rights (IHRC) at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law partnered with Jones Day law firm to co-host the Chicago Start Anew Clinic. This one-day clinic provided critical assistance to survivors of human trafficking, offering expungement relief, immigration guidance, education, resume and interview workshops, and access to professional workwear.

This initiative is a new partnership between Jones Day and UIC Law's International Human Rights Clinic and fits neatly within the IHRC's“human rights at home” work. Under the supervision of IHRC staff attorney Alejandra Palacios, student clinicians managed a resource table that provided immigration-related information and explained the consequences of criminal convictions on immigration benefits.

Participants at the clinic received essential services and information, including guidance on expunging trafficking-related charges or convictions from their criminal records, resume-building support, and financial literacy education. In the weeks following the event, Jones Day pro bono attorneys will continue to assist survivors by filing applications for expungement-related relief. UIC Law students will also participate, gaining invaluable experience by observing and assisting attorneys throughout the clinic.

“Working at the immigration help desk was an incredibly unique experience that challenged me to step outside my comfort zone,” said Sasha Maynard, IHRC student clinician.“I was deeply inspired by the many people who trusted us with their stories, and I felt privileged to offer them information on the immigration process. I'm excited about the ongoing community support through the International Human Rights Clinic and feel honored to be part of a team committed to helping others in our community.”

