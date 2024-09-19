Alcohol Rehabilitation Centre Mornington Peninsula Launch By Avive Health Melbourne Best Private Mental Health Hospital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melbourne, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melbourne, Victoria -

Avive Mornington Peninsula, a frontrunner in mental health and addiction services, is revolutionising alcohol and substance use rehabilitation with its holistic and patient-centric approach. Avive is establishing a new benchmark in substance and alcohol addiction recovery by focusing on individualised care, comprehensive treatment plans, and a tranquil healing environment. To learn more visit

Avive Health Mornington Peninsula understands that overcoming alcohol dependence necessitates a holistic and personalised approach. "We are challenging every part of the mental health system to ensure we genuinely improve patient experience and outcomes. Our specialists and staff across the entire business are committed to patient well-being – with a mental health mindset in every interaction," said Greg Procter, co-Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. The clinic's team of seasoned mental health professionals is dedicated to providing compassionate care and evidence-based treatment tailored to each individual's unique needs.

Common risk factors for developing alcohol dependence include a family history of alcohol or substance use disorders, early alcohol exposure, high levels of stress or trauma, mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, or PTSD, and social or peer pressure.

Recognising the signs of alcohol dependence is vital for timely intervention and successful treatment. Symptoms can manifest as intense cravings for alcohol, an inability to control or reduce alcohol consumption, neglecting responsibilities due to drinking, continuing to consume alcohol despite its negative consequences, experiencing withdrawal symptoms when not able to drink, and developing tolerance, necessitating increased alcohol consumption to achieve the same effect.

A cornerstone of the private mental health hospital in Melbourne's alcohol rehabilitation program is the dual diagnosis approach. This acknowledges the frequent co-occurrence of alcohol dependence with other mental health conditions. By addressing both the addiction and any underlying mental health issues, Avive nurtures a more comprehensive and successful recovery.

Avive provides a spectrum of flexible treatment options to cater to diverse needs and preferences. Its immersive inpatient program offers a structured and supportive environment for individuals requiring intensive care. The supportive day program presents a less intensive alternative for those who choose to remain at home while undergoing treatment.

Programs integrate a variety of therapeutic modalities, including individual and group therapy, cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), and medication-assisted treatment when appropriate. Avive also places significant emphasis on aftercare planning to empower individuals to maintain their sobriety and prevent relapse after completing their initial treatment.

Based in the heart of Mount Eliza, Avive Clinic Mornington Peninsula is a private hospital thoughtfully designed to encourage healing and tranquillity in peaceful surroundings.

"I am passionate about mental and physical health and encouraging individuals to grow and foster a purposeful and meaningful life. It is exciting to be part of a team that creates holistic, tailored programs that empower patients to find themselves, feel again, and live full and rewarding lives. To help patients reconnect their mind and body and flourish, is truly rewarding," said Megan Deutsher, National Program Manager.

The facility provides 60 single bedrooms, ensuring privacy and comfort for each patient. The group therapy rooms encourage collaborative healing, while a well-appointed art therapy room offers a space for creative expression. Doctor consultation rooms are conveniently located in on-site specialist suites, and a dedicated fitness studio promotes physical well-being. Landscaped outdoor retreat areas provide serene spaces for relaxation and reflection.

The experienced treatment team at Mornington Peninsula possesses expertise in various mental health and substance addiction treatment services. The team's specialisation extends to general adult psychiatry, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and substance use disorders. The staff at the clinic also demonstrates a dedicated focus on women's mental health.

Furthermore, the hospital provides specialised care for individuals dealing with early life (developmental) trauma as well as adult trauma, encompassing support for defence personnel, emergency responders, and first responders. For more information visit: /locations/mornington-peninsula

About Avive Health Mornington Peninsula:

Avive Health Mornington Peninsula is a leading provider of mental health and addiction treatment services in Australia. It offers a comprehensive range of programs and therapies tailored to individual needs. Its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team of professionals help individuals recover from alcohol dependence and achieve optimal mental health and well-being.

