Author Isabel Restrepo Launches Groundbreaking App I Women At Eichholtz Gallery

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On September 5th, the Eichholtz in the Design District was buzzing with excitement as author, journalist, and businesswoman Isabel Restrepo presented her innovative app, "I Women," to over 100 VIP guests. The event, which featured a performance by Colombian Veronica Orozco, was covered by national and international press and marked the official launch of the app that promises to connect thousands of Latin American women around the world."I Women" is a revolutionary app that aims to empower and unite Latin American women globally. With features such as networking opportunities, mentorship programs, and a platform to share stories and experiences, the app seeks to create a strong community of women who can support and inspire each other. Restrepo, who has been a vocal advocate for women's rights and empowerment, believes that "I Women" will be a game-changer for women in the Latin American community.The event at Eichholtz gallery was a celebration of women and their achievements, with a special focus on Latin American women. The launch of "I Women" was met with great enthusiasm and support from the attendees, who were eager to download the app and become a part of this empowering community. Restrepo's vision for the app is to create a global network of Latin American women who can share their stories, learn from each other, and support each other's personal and professional growth.The launch event also featured a captivating performance by Colombian singer Veronica Orozco, who entertained the guests with her powerful vocals and inspiring and latin american classic lyrics. The international press coverage of the event further highlighted the significance of "I Women" and its potential to make a positive impact on the lives of Latin American women worldwide."I Women" is now available for download on both iOS and Android devices, and Restrepo encourages all Latin American women to join the community and be a part of this movement towards empowerment and unity. With the successful launch of the app at the Eichholtz gallery, Restrepo's vision of connecting thousands of Latin American women around the world is well on its way to becoming a reality.For more information about "I Women" and to download the app, please visit

