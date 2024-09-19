AIAA And HYSKY Society Announce New Advanced Hydrogen Aviation Short Course

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is pleased to announce a new continuing education course on hydrogen developed in collaboration with HYSKY Society, an association committed to decarbonizing aviation with hydrogen. The course, "Advanced Hydrogen Aerospace Technologies and Design," debuts Tuesday, 8 October, with instruction twice weekly through 7 November. Participants also can access recorded sessions.

Hydrogen aviation uses hydrogen cells or combustion, and represents a groundbreaking shift in aerospace engineering, with the potential to reduce the global warming effect of flying by 50 to 90%, according to

Clean Aviation . With global emphasis on decarbonization and sustainable energy solutions, hydrogen-powered aviation is at the forefront of transforming air travel and could feasibly power short-haul aircraft as early as 2035.

"AIAA is pleased to partner with HYSKY Society on this timely new course. Hydrogen-powered flight is an important part of our efforts to reduce CO2 emissions in aviation. Leveraging technical expertise from both organizations, this new continuing education offering accelerates our community's leadership toward a sustainable aviation future," said AIAA CEO Dan Dumbacher.

Taught by leading experts in hydrogen aviation, the course targets aerospace engineers, electrical/ mechanical engineers, and professionals interested in zero-carbon electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, unmanned aircraft systems, and launch vehicles. Students will learn hydrogen fundamentals before deep diving into fixed wing and VTOL H2 design. The course concludes with sessions on the future of hydrogen-enabled airports, regulatory policies, and economic implications of this aerospace transformation.

Attendees will earn 20 classroom hours or 2.0

CEU/PDH. The AIAA member price is $945; student member enrollment is $495; non-member pricing is $1,145. Group discounts are available.

For more information or to register, visit the

AIAA course webpage .

