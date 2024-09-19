ALDI Becomes One Of The First Grocery Retailers With Sbti-Validated Net-Zero Emissions Targets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To achieve these goals, ALDI will focus on industry-leading initiatives that target its largest sources of emissions

BATAVIA, Ill., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ALDI SOUTH Group

announced its goal to reach net-zero greenhouse (GHG) emissions across its entire value chain by 2050, making it one of the first international

grocery retailers with net-zero emissions targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). SBTi is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies to play their part in combating the climate crisis and set GHG emissions reduction targets in line with what is needed to mitigate global warming. As a part of ALDI SOUTH Group and one of America's fastest-growing retailers, ALDI U.S. will play a vital role in advancing progress on these goals.

The SBTi has validated that the following science-based emissions reductions targets submitted by ALDI SOUTH Group conform with the SBTi Corporate Net-Zero Standard and the SBTi Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) Guidance:



Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2* emissions 90% by 2035 from a 2021 base year.

Reduce absolute Scope 3** emissions 90% by 2050 from a 2022 base year. Reduce absolute Scope 1 FLAG emissions 72% by 2050 from a 2021 base year, and absolute Scope 3 FLAG emissions 72% by 2050 from a 2022 base year. ALDI is one of the first retailers to set specific targets to reduce its FLAG emissions.

ALDI recognizes its responsibility to address climate change so that it can continue to do what it does best: offer affordable, high-quality groceries that shoppers love. To advance immediate progress and action, ALDI SOUTH Group is committing to reduce

Scope 1 and 2 emissions 52% by 2030 from a 2021 base year and Scope 3 emissions 25% by 2030 from a 2022 base year. ALDI SOUTH Group is also committing to reduce absolute Scope 1 FLAG emissions 30.3% by 2030 from a 2021 base year and Scope 3 FLAG emissions 30.3% by 2030 from a 2022 base year. The company has committed to no deforestation across its primary deforestation-linked commodities, including palm oil, cocoa, coffee, beef and wood fibre-based products, by the end of 2025. These short-term goals have been validated by SBTi.

"There is a reason why ALDI is one of the only grocery retailers with SBTi-validated net-zero targets. We do things differently and sustainability is no exception," said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. "For instance, because our stores are stocked with 90% ALDI-exclusive brands, we can work more directly

with our suppliers on emissions reductions. These industry-leading science-based targets are another way we are underscoring our commitment to operating sustainably and responsibly so we can keep offering quality, affordable groceries."

ALDI will focus on new partnerships and its existing industry-leading initiatives that target the largest sources of emissions, including:



Purchased Products:

With the majority of its emissions stemming from its supply chain, ALDI recognizes the imperative to partner closely with suppliers. ALDI will make further investments to decarbonize its supply chain by forming partnerships with NGOs, joining multistakeholder initiatives and funding on-farm pilot programs – with a heightened focus on its dairy and beef supply chains. As just one example, ALDI is a member of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy's Dairy Sustainability Alliance and will continue to explore the interconnectedness between emissions reductions, nature and biodiversity and animal welfare. By participating, ALDI is committed to identifying potential solutions to reduce emissions from dairy in partnership with the broader industry.



Upstream Transportation and Distribution:

ALDI is partnering with third-party logistics providers to identify opportunities to use alternative fuel sources and electric trucks to reduce transport emissions.



Refrigeration:

ALDI is advancing progress on its goal to transition all stores to natural refrigerants by 2035 and continues to receive recognition from the Environmental Protection Agency for its industry-leading progress. Today, ALDI uses natural refrigerants in more than 700 stores, saving 60% of potential carbon emissions each year.

Electricity:

ALDI is focused on reducing energy consumption, investing in energy efficiency in its stores, regional distribution centers and offices and purchasing renewable energy. Today, 100% of its electricity comes from renewable sources.

These new industry-leading goals further the ALDI ambition to become the most sustainable grocer in the country. To learn more about the ALDI sustainability journey, visit its Annual Sustainability Progress Report .

*Emissions resulting from ALDI stores and direct operations

**Emissions resulting from ALDI value chain

About ALDI

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. Our disciplined approach to operating with simplicity and efficiency gives our customers great products at the lowest possible prices. For seven years running, ALDI has been recognized by the dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index as #1 in Everyday Low Price.* ALDI strives to have a positive impact on its customers, employees and communities by being socially and environmentally responsible, earning ALDI recognition as a leading grocer in sustainability.** In addition to helping protect the planet, ALDI helps customers save time and money through convenient shopping options via in-store, curbside pickup or delivery at aldi. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.

*According to the dunnhumby® ©2023 Retailer Preference Index.

**According to Progressive Grocer's 2023 10 Most Sustainable Grocers list.



