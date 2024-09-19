Portal:M Empowers Everyone To Become A Creator: A Groundbreaking Digital Fashion Platform Debuts At London Fashion Week SS25

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Phygital of 3D, digitally generated art and garment designs drew 422 attendees, highlighting how 3D-powered virtual experiences are merging the gaming and worlds.

Portal:M , the Taiwan-based fashion platform, made a significant impact, transforming Protein Studios in Shoreditch into a grocery store-themed wonderland. The virtual fashion exhibition reconceptualized fashion technology, blending the digital and physical worlds to create a truly immersive experience.

Portal:M x Virtual Fashion Exhibition -- interactive displays and projectors supported by ViewSonic

Supported by Taiwan's leading garment manufacturer Makalot and in collaboration with global technology leader ViewSonic , Portal:M redefined the traditional runway experience. Guests entered a digitally interactive space to engage with fashion elements as if shopping in a grocery store of virtual possibilities.

Portal:M's platform democratises fashion design, empowering anyone to become a creator. Like Minecraft, it offers digital tools to bring creative visions to life. Whether it's selecting digitised YKK® zippers from the YKK Trim Creator or choosing from a wide array of fabrics, users can "shop" for design elements within the platform, seamlessly integrating them into their own creations and making high-level fashion design accessible to all. The showcase underscored this capability, with participants invited to curate their own creations using Portal:M's digital tools.

"Gamifying" Fashion for a Sustainable Future

A report by GEEIQ revealed that by mid-2024, over 700 brands had entered the virtual space, launching 1,200 activations across various gaming platforms, representing a 58% increase from the previous year.

"Immersive virtual experiences are the future," said Alan Liu, Co-Founder of Portal:M. "Beyond consumers, designers are collaborating with creators of gaming worlds to explore new ways of expressing creativity."

Portal:M leveraged the event's grocery store theme to showcase its role as a comprehensive platform for brands to integrate 3D content and experiences. Liu explained, "The enthusiasm for virtual experiences underscores the urgency of our work. Beyond enhancing customer engagement and protecting privacy, our solutions help brands become more sustainable."

The exhibition featured works from renowned artists and emerging talents, including Naya Rea, Ray Chu, PROJECTbyH., AutoNarrative by Eve Lin, and graduates from Shih Chien University. These artworks were brought to life using ViewSonic 's ViewBoard interactive screens and high-brightness projectors, showcasing the platform's potential to expand creative possibilities in the fashion industry.

To enhance the immersive experience, the event included a curated auditory component by Cloudy Ku, a Taiwan-born DJ known for her unique blend of techno, trance, and experimental sounds.

Portal:M: A One-Stop Shop for the Digital Fashion Revolution

Portal:M empowers designers with the tools to seamlessly integrate digital innovation into their creative processes. By breaking down barriers and fostering collaboration, Portal:M is leading the way in fashion technology.

Highlights of Portal:M's services:



Digital garment creation and AR virtual try-ons: Bring your physical designs to life in the digital world and let customers experience them through AR.

Interactive displays and Unreal Engine experiences: Create immersive 3D worlds that allow shoppers to connect with the designer's vision on a deeper level.

Concept videos and digital storytelling: Craft powerful videos that showcase your brand's story and values, fostering a stronger connection with your audience. Seamless integration of digital and physical elements: Blend digital creations with physical elements for a truly impactful fashion display.

Portal:M is dedicated to harnessing digital technology to revolutionise fashion and connect designers with consumers. The platform will continue to explore the digital realm, infusing fashion with creativity and innovation.

