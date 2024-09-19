Mcchrystal Group, Intact Technology Announce Partnership To Revolutionize Federal Talent Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partners in HR transformation strive to streamline processes, increase transparency, and enhance employee engagement

Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McChrystal Group, a leading organizational advisory firm, and Intact Technology, a ServiceNow Elite Partner and U.S. Federal Partner of the Year, are joining forces to transform federal HR talent management.

This collaboration combines McChrystal Group's Talent Management Framework with Intact's proven expertise in the strategy and governance of the ServiceNow to create innovative, technology-enabled solutions that address federal recruiting and retention challenges. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are still more than 106,000 job openings in the federal workforce, while new hires to federal service are not keeping pace with separations.

Federal agencies are navigating a rapidly evolving and complex labor market, even as threats to U.S. prosperity and security mount. McChrystal Group's framework leverages organizational mission and vision to attract, develop, and retain purpose-driven employees. By integrating these strategies with Intact's proven human capital solutions underpinned by ServiceNow, federal agencies can streamline processes, increase transparency, and enhance employee engagement.

“Federal agencies must modernize legacy talent management systems or potentially risk delivery of vital government services our Nation expects and deserves,” said Tom Seamands , one of the designers of McChrystal Group's Talent Management Framework and former Chief of People for the U.S. Army.“Early adopters of emerging technologies will be best positioned for success, and our partnership with Intact Technology enables us to modernize the federal workforce, optimize team performance, and ensure mission success.”

The firms will focus on delivering solutions that address the specific needs of federal agencies, including navigating complex regulatory environments and optimizing HR operations through automation and data-driven decision-making. With a commitment to continuous innovation and adaptation, McChrystal Group and Intact Technology are poised to transform federal HR practices.

“This is about putting people first,” said Bahar Niakan , Intact Technology's Managing Director of HR Modernization.“By leveraging technology to enhance every phase of the employee journey, we're not just improving HR services delivery – we're empowering federal employees to fulfill their agency's mission with greater efficiency and satisfaction.”

About McChrystal Group

McChrystal Group helps organizations navigate complex environments and optimize without compromising performance through leadership development, organizational alignment and talent management. Forged in combat and proven across industries, McChrystal Group uses its Team of Teams® framework to transform how people, processes, and technology work together.

About Intact Technology

Intact Technology is a different kind of ServiceNow consultant. Our business model cuts failure out of the equation by finding the fastest and simplest path to unlocking sustained digital evolution with guaranteed outcomes. As the ServiceNow U.S. Federal Partner of the Year, Intact is committed to redefining IT consulting by putting our customers first, ensuring success by doing the right thing, always, and delivering real, meaningful results.

