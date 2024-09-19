TALIA KITCHEN OPENS AT MURRIETA HOT SPRINGS RESORT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Set to define a nutritionally mindful approach to contemporary dining with a focus on hyper-seasonality and sustainability

MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Located at the entrance of Murrieta Hot Springs Resort in Murrieta,

California, Talia Kitchen

is a casual, yet elevated chef-driven dining destination that promises a seasonal and nutritionally-informed experience to Temecula Valley. An unforgettable journey of flavors, the menu aims to highlight the bounty of local farms, ranches, and the Pacific coast.

Talia Kitchen at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort

Seasonal Lemongrass Panna Cotta & Prawn Dish. Photo credit: Bri Amato

Continue Reading

Helmed by acclaimed Executive Chef Matt Steffen and influenced by Director of Nutrition Sarah Goudie

(M, FDN-P), Talia Kitchen is committed to delivering a contemporary dining experience with thoughtfully curated menus featuring farm-to-table produce, intentionally sourced meats, and sustainable seafood, all crafted with attention to various dietary preferences.

"I deeply respect every ingredient we use at Talia Kitchen, carefully considering its origins, quality, and nutritional value. My creativity is sparked by our direct collaboration with regional farmers and remaining adaptable to hyper-seasonality to create dishes that awaken the palate, nourish the body, and enliven vitality," said Steffen.

Talia Kitchen offers a warm and inviting setting, mirroring the resort's geothermal soaking experience. Designed to evoke a sense of gathering and belonging, the balanced menu prioritizes collaboration with local farmers and purveyors. The ingredients are chosen based on regional seasonality, ensuring that each meal is as memorable as the hot springs themselves.



"The partnership between Chef Matt Steffen and myself seamlessly fuses flavor with nutritional wisdom redefining what it means to dine well. Every meal is crafted to foster a functional and balanced approach that supports the body's natural rest-and-digest process," said Goudie.

Menu highlights include:



Baja Striped Bass –

Sauce veracruz, olive, watercress, tomatillo relish

Ronnie's

Focaccia & Whipped Fresh Ricotta

– Marshall's honey, roasted figs, citrus confit, spicy radish Roasted Sweetheart Cabbage

- Miso caramel, whipped tahini, black garlic puree, coriander

The beverage program at Talia Kitchen features playfully

curated cocktails, zero-proof, and N/A beverages based on seasonal ingredients and house-made bitters and mixers. Encouraging an inclusive experience, Talia Kitchen offers the largest selection of zero-proof and N/A beverage options in Temecula Valley, with 14 options to choose from.

Beverage highlights include:



Matcha Martini – Tito's vodka, Cold Brew, Matcha

Fennel Zero-Proof Dovetail –

Fennel citrus consomme, agave, sparkling water Keepin' The Dr. Away: Zero-Proof Vitality Elixir – Apple vinegar, apple vervine, 6 mushroom adaptogens

Talia Kitchen is now taking reservations, and is open from 5-9 pm Sunday-Thursday and 5-10 pm Friday-Saturday, located at 39405 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563. For additional information, please visit murrieta-hotsprings/talia-kitchen or follow on Instagram at @ taliakitchenmurrieta .

ABOUT TALIA KITCHEN:

Talia Kitchen, the signature restaurant at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, establishes a new niche in Southern California's culinary scene. Driven by a unique collaboration between the resort's Executive Chef Matt Steffen and Director of Nutrition Sarah Goudie (M, FDN-P), the menu aims to make healthy eating enjoyable and indulgent. Talia Kitchen offers a contemporary dining adventure inspired by the vibrant landscapes of Murrieta and the San Diego coastline with thoughtful collaborations that highlight neighboring farmers, ranchers, fishmongers, and artisanal purveyors. Talia Kitchen's seasonal menu celebrates the freshest farm-to-table produce, intentionally sourced meats, and sustainable seafood, with options designed to accommodate vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian, and carnivorous diets. Its beverage program consists of classic cocktails, zero-proof libations, digestive Vitality Elixirs, and mindfully crafted non-alcoholic "Dovetails". For more information on Talia Kitchen, please visit murrieta-hotsprings/talia-kitchen

or follow @taliakitchen and @murrieta_hotsprings on Instagram.

ABOUT MURRIETA HOT SPRINGS RESORT

Established in 1902 and renowned as one of the nation's premier "wellness destinations," Murrieta Hot Springs Resort has undergone an extensive restoration following three decades of being inaccessible to the public. In February 2024, the team behind The Springs Resort at Pagosa Springs will proudly unveil the revitalized Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, which will be open to the public. The resort, a 100% adaptive reuse renovation project, is poised to shine as a beacon of health and vitality. Rooted in science-backed methods and traditional wisdom, it creates a personalized experience, giving guests the tools they need to maintain their well-being beyond their stay. The rejuvenating geothermal waters flowing throughout the property are central to the overall enjoyment of the resort and are thoughtfully incorporated throughout the guest experience. The resort is conveniently located between Los Angeles and San Diego, providing easy access for restful weekends away from major cities. To learn more, please visit

murrieta-hotsprings or follow on Instagram at @murrieta_hotsprings .

MEDIA CONTACT

af&co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Murrieta Hot Springs Resort

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED