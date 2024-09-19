Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates New Floating Restaurant At Ramgarh Taal In Gorakhpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Gorakhpur, Sep 19 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a floating restaurant equipped with state-of-the-art facilities at Ramgarh Taal, a scenic location in Gorakhpur.

This comes as yet another step towards the upliftment of the Ramgarh Taal and its surroundings, which has undergone a see-change under Yogi Adityanath's government. Once known for filth, the area has now emerged into a stunning attraction in the state.

After inaugurating the floating restaurant -- named 'Float' -- by pressing a button at the Ramgarh Taal, the Chief Minister also took a round of the jetty and interacted with the staff. He then visited all the floors of the floating restaurant, reviewing the facilities and expressing his satisfaction with the arrangements.

Alok Agarwal, Managing Director of the restaurant, briefed the Chief Minister on the amenities available.

The floating restaurant at Ramgarh Taal offers five-star amenities, and according to the GDA, it is the first of its kind in North India.

Spanning a total area of 9,600 square feet across three floors, the restaurant can accommodate 100 to 150 guests at a time.

Alok Agarwal, Managing Director of the company operating 'Float', mentioned that the restaurant is equipped with an elevator connecting the ground, first, and second floors.

The ground floor features a food court offering a wide selection of delicious pure vegetarian dishes, while the first floor is designed for hosting parties with a musical ambiance.

The second floor is an open rooftop, where visitors can enjoy scenic views of the lake while savouring their meals.

The restaurant's design ensures that guests have a full view of the beauty of Ramgarh Taal. Constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 10 crore, the floating restaurant meets the standards set by the Indian Registrar of Shipping.

After inaugurating the floating restaurant, Yogi Adityanath said that Gorakhpur, which lagged on the basic development index, is now emerging as a vibrant hub of development, employment, and modern tourism.

"Gorakhpur now boasts four-and six-lane roads, a bustling airport, improved railway connectivity, a revitalised fertiliser factory, and a BRD Medical College that has become a premier medical institution, with AIIMS also now operational," he said.

Notably, in the past seven years, the state government has transformed Ramgarh Taal area, making it a popular destination, often called by the name of 'Marine Drive' of Gorakhpur.