Bitmo Lab Celebrates The Iphone 16 Pro Series Release With Two New Cases

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the highly awaited release of the iPhone 16 lineup, available from September 20, Bitmo Lab is thrilled to unveil two groundbreaking cases designed specifically for the new Pro series-the upgraded BANG!CASE and the innovative GAMEBABY .

Bitmo Lab , the tech brand formed by JSAUX and SSPAI, a group of Chinese tech media, announces that its BANG!CASE will receive an upgrade for the iPhone 16 Pro Series, accommodating the new Camera Control button while adding an additional Action button, as the previous iteration of the case and the GAMEBABY will turn the iPhone 15 & 16 Pro Max into a retro console thanks to its physical interface, that mimics those of the 16-bit controllers. The new BANG!CASE for iPhone 16 Pro series will be released for $49.99 while the GAMEBABY Early Bird version will retail for $24.99 . Both cases are now available.

ABOUT THE BANG!CASE

Tired of boring iPhone cases? The Bang!CASE is a new iPhone 14, 15 and 16 Pro and Pro Max case sporting a retro-futuristic design and including its own motherboard and power supply that adds a unique feature. The BANG!Button, located just below the Side button, adds a second Action button (or the first one, for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users) to your phone, letting you enjoy multiple shortcuts on your iPhone via Bluetooth with just a press. The iPhone 16 Pro version has been redesigned to accommodate the Camera Control feature seamlessly.

Unlike the Action button on the iPhone 15 & 16 Pro and Pro Max, the BANG!Button supports up to three functions: you can configure it for single, double, and long presses to execute a wide array of shortcuts. Shortcuts allow you to execute a series of tasks on your Apple device with just one tap. With sophisticated programming, it can perform nearly any function you desire, but don't worry, we've already prepared everything for you at PlayBook.

KEY FEATURES



Show off your iPhone 14, 15, and 16 Pro or Pro Max with a retro-futuristic design that blends form and function. Thanks to its own power supply and an integrated motherboard, the BANG!CASE will power up your iPhone thanks to a myriad of shortcuts.

Protect your new iPhone 16 thanks to a case that's been already designed to accommodate the new Camera Control button.

Take advantage of the Bang! Button to enhance your iPhone 14, 15, and 16 Pro and Pro Max experience for taking pictures, recording voice memos, or opening apps such as Notion, Tesla, or Notes. You can learn more about shortcuts, how they work and how to add them to your iPhone

in this link .

Add the iPhone 15 and 16 Pro and Pro Max action button to your iPhone 14 and discover a new way to open apps or activate other features in your phone with the press of a button.

Charge your phone

wirelessly thanks to the Bang! Case MagSafe compatibility. Configure up to three different

functionalities to your phone thanks to the Bang! Button, which allows you to set actions for one press, two presses and a long button press.

ABOUT THE GAMEBABY

The GAMEBABY is an iPhone 15 Pro Max & iPhone 16 Pro Max case with an added feature. In addition to providing protection for your phone, the lower part of the case also serves as a game controller. You can detach it from the back of your phone

and place it on the front in order to play retro games*

with a physical interface similar to those of the controllers of 16-bit consoles from the early 90s . After finishing your game, the GAMEBABY returns to its original form, protecting your iPhone and allowing you to enjoy its full screen.

KEY FEATURES



Protect your phone with a case that is designed to resemble the iconic look and feel of early 90s gaming consoles

Detach the lower half of the case and place it on your screen to play retro games with a physical interface that mimics the controllers of the 8 and 16-bit consoles Enjoy the versatility of a case that protects your phone and lets you play retro games at the same time.

ASSETS

You can download pictures and other information about the BANG!CASE & GAMEBABY here .

CONTACT

You can contact us at [email protected] .



ABOUT BITMO LAB

At Bitmo Lab, we champion the notion that technology should be both practical and playful. Our passion lies in crafting tech gadgets that transcend mere utility to become captivating playthings inviting adventure. Our mission is to reignite the spark of delight in technology.

