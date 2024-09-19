Cong's Concerns On Rahul, Silence On PM Modi's Abuse Shows Its Hypocrisy: Babulal Marandi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Jharkhand unit BJP president Babulal Marandi on Thursday said that the gets agitated when its leader is called out for spreading an "anti-India agenda" but doesn't utter a word when its own leaders use abusive language against Prime Narendra Modi, which shows the grand old party's hypocrisy.

Babulal Marandi, speaking to IANS, said this while responding to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to PM Modi wherein he raised concerns over barbs and vitriolic language used against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

He also listed out past incidents of Congress leaders using derogatory and demeaning language against PM Modi and asked why they never acted against their own.

"Rahul Gandhi made anti-India statements abroad. When people speak against these remarks, the Congress feels offended. The Congress chief quickly penned a letter to the Prime Minister. In response, the BJP National President simply reminded him of the derogatory comments made by Congress leaders towards Prime Minister Modi," Marandi pointed out.

Marandi said that Sonia Gandhi made pointed comments at PM Modi, while many Congress leaders compared him to mythological villains, including Duryodhan and Ravana.

He emphasised that Congress' double standards are apparent, and despite that, party workers are on the streets supporting Rahul Gandhi.

"Everyone saw what Rahul Gandhi said on his foreign tour," he said.

He also accused Rahul Gandhi of provoking people during his foreign trips.

"Rahul Gandhi asked a Sikh man his name and then tried to provoke him by saying that the Sikh community doesn't have freedom to wear the Kada or turban in India. Why are you provoking people? India is the only country where you have the freedom to choose your God and practice your religion freely. You won't find this anywhere else in the world," the former Jharkhand CM said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi does not only lack understanding of India's culture and heritage but also shows an utter disregard for it with such baseless remarks.

Reflecting on the Congress' tenure in power, Marandi recalled: "If ever the Sikhs in the country were threatened, it was under Congress rule. The massacre of Sikhs happened during their tenure."

Marandi further alleged that Rahul Gandhi frequently makes anti-India statements abroad while praising the policies of China, "a country where democracy doesn't exist".

"He supports one-party system like in China," Marandi asserted.