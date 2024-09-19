Mill Creek Announces Start Of Preleasing At Modera Argyle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hollywood-Based Mixed-Use Community Will Feature a Luxury Grocer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S.,

today announced that preleasing is underway at Modera Argyle , a contemporary mixed-use apartment community located in the heart of Hollywood.



The community, situated at the southeast corner of Argyle and Selma Avenue, features 276 homes and approximately 23,000 square feet of retail space, which includes Bristol Farms, a luxury grocer. Positioned one block south of Hollywood Boulevard, Modera Argyle also includes 7,500 square feet of luxury amenity space. First move-ins are anticipated for October.

"We look forward to joining the charismatic Hollywood area, which will always possess a unique niche as an emblem of the entertainment industry," said Ryan Guthrie , senior managing director of development in Southern California for Mill Creek Residential. "Given the vibrant energy of the city's residents, we believe Modera Argyle will quickly become a popular destination among renters and visitors alike. We're excited to offer a top-of-market experience and further expand our presence in the greater LA area."

Positioned at 6220 Selma Avenue, Modera Argyle is surrounded by many of the world-famous city's most notable attractions. That includes the Walk of Fame, the Hollywood & Highland shopping mall, Hollywood Palladium, Pantages Theatre, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles Film School and several prominent theaters. Included are TCL Chinese Theatre and Dolby Theatre. The community is also within seven miles of Crypto Arena and six miles from Dodger Stadium.



Modera Argyle sits in a commuter-friendly location with near-direct access to the Red Line of the Metro Rail system. Several key thoroughfares also flank the community, including the U.S. 101 freeway, Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard. The area's A-list employers include Apple, Netflix, Disney, ABC and Universal Studios.

Modera Argyle

features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with an average size of approximately 750 square feet and penthouse layouts available. Community amenities include a rooftop pool deck with views of the Hollywood sign, clubroom with shuffleboard, club-quality fitness center, coworking space, conference room, two private offices, demonstration kitchen, Ping-Pong table and pet spa. Residents will also have access to controlled-access subterranean parking, self-serve package locker system, dedicated bike storage and additional storage options.



Apartment interiors offer a variety of deluxe features and finishes, including nine-foot ceilings, wood-plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, chef's islands, custom cabinetry, tile backsplashes, upgraded fixtures and in-home washers and dryers. Spacious bedrooms include walk-in closets and built-in storage while bathrooms include frameless glass showers with tile surrounds and soaking tubs. Smart home technology includes keyless entry, USB outlets and smart thermostats.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of

June 30, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 145 communities representing over

41,350 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit .

