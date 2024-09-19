Iran Warns Of ISIS-K Threat To Afghanistan And Regional Stability At UN Meeting

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iran's representative to the United Nations has expressed deep concern over the growing threat of ISIS-Khorasan in Afghanistan.

Amir Saeed Iravani condemned the killing of 14 Hazara civilians in Daikundi and urged the to restrain all groups operating in the country.

Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday, September 18, Iravani stated that ISIS-Khorasan's and growing propaganda pose a serious threat to the security and stability of Afghanistan and the region.

Iravani strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks, particularly those targeting Shia and Hazara communities, and called on the de facto authorities to fulfil their commitments to counter-terrorism and dismantle all terrorist groups.

The Iranian representative also expressed concern over the Taliban's restrictions on women, girls, and ethnic minorities, urging the Taliban to lift all such limitations.

Iravani highlighted Iran's concern regarding the ongoing drug problem in Afghanistan, emphasizing its regional impact.

He also noted that over six million Afghan refugees are currently living in Iran, with Iran spending over $10 billion annually to manage the situation. Iravani criticized the international community's neglect of this“urgent issue” and called for sustained global support for both Iran and Pakistan, who are facing significant challenges due to Afghan refugees.

Despite his call for international attention, Iran has recently been under criticism for intensifying pressure on Afghan migrants and forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees daily.

While Iran seeks greater international assistance to handle the Afghan refugee crisis, it faces growing scrutiny over its treatment of these migrants, highlighting the complex nature of the situation.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram