The Mark Allen Group Is Delighted To Announce The Acquisition Of Sixth Continent Holdings, Owner Of The Moodie Davitt Report, For An Undisclosed Sum.

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Moodie Davitt Report is the leading media, events and business intelligence player in the burgeoning global retail and airport commercial revenues sector.

Co-owners Martin Moodie (Founder and Chairman) and Dermot Davitt (President) enjoy outstanding reputations in this highly attractive and growing sub-sector of the travel and market.

They will continue to manage the business alongside their experienced senior management and high-quality teams across editorial, sales, events and administration, supported by Mark Allen Group's scale and expertise in publishing and events.

Founded by Martin Moodie in 2002, The Moodie Davitt Report covers all aspects of the global industry eco-system from travel retail to dining, advertising to foreign exchange, plus other airport commercial revenue streams.

Alongside its suite of publications, including travel retail's 'home page' MoodieDavittReport, regular newsletters, eZines, magazines and much more, the company owns and runs three major annual global events: The Trinity Forum; The Airport Food & Beverage (FAB) + Hospitality Conference & Awards; and The Moodies Social & Digital Media Awards.

The Moodie Davitt Report is also an esteemed partner and manager of numerous other industry events around the world.

The business has been acquired by MA Exhibitions, one of the seven operating companies in Mark Allen Group.

Sixth Continent Holdings and The Moodie Davitt Report will be incorporated in the Mark Allen Group under a new division, MA Travel Retail.

Mark Allen Group has a strong presence in airports and aviation, including Ground Handling International and Aircraft Interiors International and will be seeking synergies across the titles.

Mark Allen Group's Executive Chairman Mark Allen said:“It is exceptionally rare to find such a brilliant business as this. Over recent years, the company has enjoyed exceptional growth. Extraordinarily, it even made a very good profit in 2020, the height of the pandemic, when other similar publishing and events businesses were floundering.”

Mark Allen Group's CEO Ben Allen said:“Not only is this a fantastic opportunity for us, but we have in Martin and Dermot two superstars who care passionately about the business and who will stay with us to develop it even further.”

The Moodie Davitt Report's Founder and Chairman Martin Moodie said:“I have poured my heart and soul into this business over the past 22 years and I am thrilled that this agreement with another family company will both protect and grow that legacy. Together we will take the business to exciting new heights.”

The Moodie Davitt Report's President Dermot Davitt added:“We are delighted to begin this latest chapter in our journey with such a respected publishing and events house as Mark Allen Group. With their support we aim to stretch our market leadership through our unrivalled industry relationships, our innovation drive and a relentless focus on delivering the highest-quality business intelligence and events to our loyal audience.”

For further information contact:

...

...

...

...

-THE END-