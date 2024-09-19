National Music Day Celebrated At Ganja State Philharmonic
9/19/2024 10:10:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In the Ganja State Philharmonic named after Fikret Amirov, a
concert program was held within the framework of the "Power of
Music" project on the occasion of September 18 - National Music
Day, Azernews reports.
At the concert, accompanied by the Ganja State Philharmonic
Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra, "Overture" from Uzeyir Hajibeyli's
"Koroglu" opera, "Cangi", "Arazbari", "Leyli and Majnun" operas
were played.
Also, honoured artist Kamala Taghizade, honoured cultural worker
Mehpara Jafarova, soloists Rustam Jafarov, Elmir Pishnamazzade, the
composer's romances "Sensiz", "Sevgili canan", "Nargiz's song" from
the opera "Nargiz" by Muslim Magomayev, "Azerbaijani Lands" by
Fikret Amirov, Niyazi's "Song of the Motherland," and Suleyman
Alasgarov's "Neyleram" were performed.
