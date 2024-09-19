عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
National Music Day Celebrated At Ganja State Philharmonic

National Music Day Celebrated At Ganja State Philharmonic


9/19/2024 10:10:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the Ganja State Philharmonic named after Fikret Amirov, a concert program was held within the framework of the "Power of Music" project on the occasion of September 18 - National Music Day, Azernews reports.

At the concert, accompanied by the Ganja State Philharmonic Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra, "Overture" from Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Koroglu" opera, "Cangi", "Arazbari", "Leyli and Majnun" operas were played.

Also, honoured artist Kamala Taghizade, honoured cultural worker Mehpara Jafarova, soloists Rustam Jafarov, Elmir Pishnamazzade, the composer's romances "Sensiz", "Sevgili canan", "Nargiz's song" from the opera "Nargiz" by Muslim Magomayev, "Azerbaijani Lands" by Fikret Amirov, Niyazi's "Song of the Motherland," and Suleyman Alasgarov's "Neyleram" were performed.

MENAFN19092024000195011045ID1108692741


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search