Ombudsman's Western Regional Centre Organises Events Ahead Of I'ntl Day Of Peace
Date
9/19/2024 10:10:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In anticipation of the International Day of Peace on September
21, the Western Regional Centre of the Human Rights Commissioner
(Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with various regional
organisations, held several events under the theme of "Tolerance is
the Basis of Peace and Cooperation," Azernews
reports.
The events took place at the Ganja Youth House and in Goygol,
organised with the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Youth Sports
Department, the State Committee for Work with Religious
Organizations, and the Goygol District Executive Power.
At the events, S. Abbasov, head of the Western Regional Centre
of the Ombudsman, highlighted the Ombudsman's efforts to ensure
equality and prevent discrimination in society. He also discussed
recent amendments to the Constitutional Law "On the Human Rights
Commissioner of Azerbaijan." Participants exchanged views on the
topic, and their questions were addressed during the sessions.
