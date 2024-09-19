AERA And MEDIA Jointly Host Seminar For Media Representatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On September 19, the Azerbaijan Regulatory Agency (AERA) and the Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) jointly held a aimed at familiarising journalists specialising in the energy sector with relevant legislative terms and new regulations, Azernews reports.

Opening the seminar, Samir Akhundov, Chairman of AERA's Management Board, highlighted the large-scale energy projects currently underway in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that transitioning from traditional energy sources to resources is a key priority in today's world. He mentioned that 2024 was declared the “Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan by Presidential Decree and reminded attendees that in November this year Azerbaijan will host COP29, a significant global event. Samir Akhundov underscored the vital role of the media in promoting Azerbaijan and communicating the country's reforms both inside the country and to the international community.

Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of MEDIA, highlighted MEDIA's ongoing efforts to enhance sectoral journalism through various trainings, seminars, and other events in collaboration with different institutions. He praised the partnership between AERA and MEDIA, saying the seminar will positively impact the professional activity of journalists specialising in the energy sector.

During the seminar, Elmar Gulaliyev, Head of AERA's Energy Sector Liberalization and Investment Attraction Division, and Fagan Abdurahmanov, Head of the Department for Development of Renewables Areas at the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA), presented on“Overview of the Electricity Sector of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Transition to Green Energy”. Additionally, Parviz Aliyev, Director of AERA's Energy Regulation and Monitoring Department, spoke on“Connection of Building Facilities to Electricity and Gas Distribution Networks.”

The seminar concluded with a Q&A session, and an extensive discussion was held on the topics of interest.