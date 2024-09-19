AERA And MEDIA Jointly Host Seminar For Media Representatives
9/19/2024 10:10:47 AM
On September 19, the Azerbaijan energy Regulatory Agency (AERA)
and the media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan
(MEDIA) jointly held a seminar aimed at familiarising journalists
specialising in the energy sector with relevant legislative terms
and new regulations, Azernews reports.
Opening the seminar, Samir Akhundov, Chairman of AERA's
Management Board, highlighted the large-scale energy projects
currently underway in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that transitioning
from traditional energy sources to renewable resources is a key
priority in today's world. He mentioned that 2024 was declared the
“Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan by Presidential Decree
and reminded attendees that in November this year Azerbaijan will
host COP29, a significant global event. Samir Akhundov underscored
the vital role of the media in promoting Azerbaijan and
communicating the country's reforms both inside the country and to
the international community.
Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of MEDIA, highlighted
MEDIA's ongoing efforts to enhance sectoral journalism through
various trainings, seminars, and other events in collaboration with
different institutions. He praised the partnership between AERA and
MEDIA, saying the seminar will positively impact the professional
activity of journalists specialising in the energy sector.
During the seminar, Elmar Gulaliyev, Head of AERA's Energy
Sector Liberalization and Investment Attraction Division, and Fagan
Abdurahmanov, Head of the Department for Development of Renewables
Areas at the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA), presented
on“Overview of the Electricity Sector of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and Transition to Green Energy”. Additionally, Parviz
Aliyev, Director of AERA's Energy Regulation and Monitoring
Department, spoke on“Connection of Building Facilities to
Electricity and Gas Distribution Networks.”
The seminar concluded with a Q&A session, and an extensive
discussion was held on the topics of interest.
