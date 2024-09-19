Ukraine, India's Foreign Ministers Coordinate Next Steps In Political Dialogue
9/19/2024 10:10:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, coordinated with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar the next steps in the Political dialogue.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.
"I spoke with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to build on Narendra Modi's historic visit to Kyiv and talks with Volodymyr Zelensky. We agreed to take our bilateral relations forward in all promising areas of cooperation. We exchanged views ahead of UNGA and coordinated next steps in political dialogue," wrote Sybiha
Read also: India
recovers 45 of its citizens from Russian army rank
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk said India should play a more active role in ending Russia's war in Ukraine.
