Supporting Ukraine To Be Coe's Top Priority - New Secretary General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The newly-elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, said the main priority of his work will be to support Ukraine.

He said this while speaking before deputy ministers, Ukrinform reports with reference to the press service of the Council of Europe.

"First among these (priorities – ed.) is of course our need to support our member state, Ukraine. Ukraine is fighting for its future in the face of the Russian Federation's war of aggression. Supporting that country will remain our number one priority," said the Swiss politician.

He also emphasized the importance of the ongoing work of the Organization, which, despite many challenges, plays a central role in ensuring the equality and dignity of every person, based on the supremacy of human rights, democracy and the rule of law

"During my mandate, I will work with you, tirelessly, and with passion and commitment to deliver a future in which every European can live in the freedom that comes with democratic security," Berset said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the former President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, became the Secretary General of the Council of Europe. In the second round of voting at the PACE summer session in Strasbourg, 114 votes were cast in his support, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Alen Berset will head the Council of Europe for the next five years. His predecessor was Croatian politician Marija Pejčinovic Burić.