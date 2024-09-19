KRCS Signs Coop. Deal With Sudanese Counterpart For Emergency Response

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has partnered with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) to launch an emergency response initiative in support of Sudan's escalating humanitarian crisis caused by widespread flooding and the displacement of thousands of people.

Speaking to the KUNA Thursday, KRCS Deputy Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi said this new partnership aligns with Kuwait's longstanding commitment to humanitarian causes.

The initiative is part of the society's broader mission to extend aid where it is needed most, especially in times of crisis, he added.

Al-Hasawi emphasized that the agreement will enhance cooperation with Sudanese counterparts to deliver critical assistance to those affected by the floods and those forced to flee their homes.

The relief efforts, he said, are crucial in meeting the urgent needs of the displaced and mitigating the worsening humanitarian situation.

Kuwait's contributions, according to Al-Hasawi, underscored the nation's commitment to providing continuous support to the Sudanese people, reflecting the political leadership's dedication to humanitarian work and the society's role in offering aid and relief.

KRCS has ramped up its efforts by dispatching substantial quantities of aid through relief planes and cargo ships while deploying a team of volunteers to Sudan to ensure the supplies reach displaced communities, he explained.

Al-Hasawi concluded by highlighting Kuwait's growing reputation as a global leader in humanitarian relief, stating that the country's efforts reflect its moral duty and ethical principles on the international stage. (end)

