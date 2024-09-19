Qatar Airways Becomes Official Airline Partner Of UEFA Champions League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways is proud to announce its partnership with the in a deal that runs until 2030, further solidifying its mission in uniting people through the power of sport. The World's Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2024, builds on the success of sponsoring UEFA EURO 2020 and UEFA EURO 2024 in an agreement which includes sponsorship rights to the UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Youth League and UEFA Futsal Champions League.

Known for its electrifying competition and showcase of top tier talent, the UEFA Champions League captivates millions of football fans around the world each season. This premier tournament not only represents the pinnacle of European club football but also embodies the values of excellence, perseverance, and international unity principles that resonate deeply with Qatar Airways' own mission and values.

The new UEFA Champions League format features a thrilling 36-team league phase, which perfectly aligns with Qatar Airways' connectivity with Europe, serving over 50 European destinations from its home and hub at Hamad International Airport in Doha – The World's Best Airport as voted by Skytrax in 2024.

This new partnership underscores the airline's dedication to delivering world-class services and creating memorable experiences for football fans in Europe and across the globe, further solidifying its position as the World's Best Airline.

To celebrate the partnership, the Qatar Airways Privilege Club will be offering UEFA Champions League fans discounts of up to 12 per cent on flight fares along with exclusive ticket promotions. Fans will also have access to exclusive promotions and bespoke travel solutions, such as UEFA Champions League travel packages, all designed to celebrate the spirit of sport while delivering unforgettable experiences to football enthusiasts worldwide.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: "We are thrilled to join forces with UEFA. As the Official Airline Partner of the UEFA Champions League, Qatar Airways is dedicated to transporting thousands of fans to this esteemed competition.

“Our partnership with the UEFA Champions League not only strengthens our connection with Europe but also aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering unity and celebrating excellence. This partnership highlights our commitment to connecting people worldwide through our network of over 170 destinations, while supporting this remarkable competition."

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, said: "Qatar Airways and UEFA are united in their passion for sports and global business excellence. This shared commitment is the foundation of our long-lasting partnership as we strive to provide football fans worldwide with exceptional experiences. We are delighted to expand our partnership to another level as we embark on a new era of the UEFA Champions League."

Kicking off the announcement in style, Qatar Airways launched a special campaign video featuring Brazilian football legend, Ricardo Kaka, playing the role of a pilot making a special passenger announcement onboard, with English football legend, Rio Ferdinand, seated onboard the airline's celebrated Business Class Qsuite, and Fabrizio Romano, one of the world's leading football journalists who delivers his famous catchphrase,“Here we go!”. The airline's cabin crew adds a touch of class to the star-studded campaign, which also features appearances from Paris Saint-Germain Féminines football star, Sakina Karchaoui, and renowned football content creator, OussiFooty.

Qatar Airways' sponsorship portfolio now includes the pinnacle of both national team and club football competitions, with partnerships spanning FIFA, UEFA, and the AFC. This unprecedented level of involvement showcases Qatar Airways' commitments in the world of football.

The partnership enables the national carrier of the State of Qatar to extend its foothold in the European region, showcasing its brand across UEFA Champions League matches throughout the season. This dedication to sports fans is also replicated across its extensive sporting partnerships portfolio. The national carrier of the State of Qatar is the Official Airline Partner of FIFA, AFC, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), CONCACAF, Formula 1, MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, kitesurfing, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.