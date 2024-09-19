Dead Whale Found At Hamad Port Suffered From Severed Fin, Damaged Jaw

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) announced on Thursday the results of an initial examination conducted on the carcass of a stranded whale at Hamad Port.

The test, which was performed by the marine scientific team from the Ministry's Department of Wildlife Development, revealed that the whale had suffered from a severed left fin and a damaged lower jaw, which suggests the possibility of a collision with a boat.

The dead whale, which belonged to the 'Bryde's whale species' and 11.8 metres in length, was recently found stranded at Hamad Port.

Its carcass was removed from the basin of Hamad Port on Wednesday, September 18, through coordination between Mwani Qatar, QTerminals, the Ministry of Municipality, and the MoECC.

"The operation was carried out smoothly, adhering to the highest environmental safety standards to ensure the protection of marine resources and the preservation of the environment," Mwani stated in a social media post.

On the other hand, MoECC encourages sea-goers to report any similar incidents through their hotline 16066 to ensure a prompt response and contribute to efforts to preserve marine wildlife.

The Ministry also stressed the importance of marine vessels keeping a safe distance away from the marine species, as well as taking precautionary measures to protect them.