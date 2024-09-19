Awqaf Ministry Announces Start Of Registration For Hajj Season On Sunday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) announced the opening of registration for the Hajj season of the year 1446 AH, starting Sunday, September 22, at 8am, and continuing until October 22, 2024.

During a press conference, the Director of the Department of Hajj and Umrah at the Ministry Ali bin Sultan Al Misifri, explained that registration for Hajj was opened earlier this year. This decision aims to allow Hajj campaigns to finalize their arrangements well in advance, enhancing the services offered to pilgrims from Qatar. He noted the success of early registration last season and its positive outcomes, which motivated this proactive approach.

Al Misifri added that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced preparations for the upcoming Hajj season at the end of June. This includes ensuring exceptional services for the pilgrims, with the distribution of quotas for pilgrims among countries, as well as a timeline that includes the dates for completing all housing, food, transportation, path, and permits contracts, in addition to specifying the timeline for the start date of opening the Saudi electronic path, the start date for entering the names of approved campaigns, and the start of contracts.

He stated that registration will be via the website ( href="" go ), noting that the electronic sorting will begin immediately after the completion of the Hajj registration phase, and approvals will be sent to applicants in November.

Al Misifri pointed out that the State of Qatar's share of pilgrims this year amounted to 4,400 pilgrims, as the condition for Qatari pilgrims is that the age of those wishing to register for Hajj should not be less than 18 years, and they are allowed to register 3 companions with them. As for Gulf citizens and residents, the condition is that the age of those wishing to register should not be less than 45 years, and they are allowed to register one companion, and the period of residence in the country should not be less than 15 years, noting the importance of registering companions, if any, in the same main application, to avoid any problems that may occur later.

In regards to the registration mechanism via the website, the Director of the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department confirmed the Ministry's keenness to facilitate the registration procedures and explain them in a detailed and easy manner, by preparing a simplified video clip to explain the registration method and the steps followed by the applicant, and the clip will be published on the Ministry's accounts on social media platforms.

Al Misifri added that the number of licensed and approved Hajj campaigns currently amounts to 27 offices, calling on the public to contact the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department in the event of inquiries or complaints via the hotline (132) during official working hours.