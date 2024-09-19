Over 1,700 Kilos Of Tobacco Seized By Qatar Customs At Hamad Port
9/19/2024 10:02:57 AM
Doha, Qatar: The customs Department at Hamad port and the southern ports successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle the banned substance, tobacco.
Upon inspection, it was discovered that the shipment containing thermal insulators had foreign objects concealed within.
After subjecting the shipment to further examination, bags of banned tobacco (tumbak) were found hidden in secret compartments within the thermal insulators.
The total weight of the material seized is 1,790 kilograms.
