Over 1,700 Kilos Of Tobacco Seized By Qatar Customs At Hamad Port

Doha, Qatar: The Department at Hamad and the southern successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle the banned substance, tobacco.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the shipment containing thermal insulators had foreign objects concealed within.

After subjecting the shipment to further examination, bags of banned tobacco (tumbak) were found hidden in secret compartments within the thermal insulators.

The total weight of the material seized is 1,790 kilograms.