Organic Food And Beverage Market On Track To Achieve USD 690.92 Billion Value By 2032 With A 12.3% CAGR

The is encountering growth due to escalated consciousness of advantages linked with the intake of organic commodities.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our comprehensive research report assesses sales and revenue distribution by region to provide insights into regional market opportunities.According to our latest market research study, the organic food and beverage market is poised to witness steady growth. The market was valued at USD 243.62 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 690.92 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2032.What is Organic Food and Beverage?Organic farmers and food producers grow and produce food in the absence of synthetic chemicals such as pesticides and artificial fertilizers. They do not utilize genetically modified ingredients or exhibit food to irradiation. Animal welfare and ecological sustainability are crucial problems for organic farmers. The terminology organic can also encompass animal commodities. For instance, eggs validated as organic are clear range instead of caged hens. Organic foods include fruit and vegetables, dried legumes, grains, meat and meat commodities, dairy food, eggs, honey, and a handful of processed foods.Animals nurtured utilizing organic procedures are tended humanely and with admiration. For instance, chickens are in clear range and not retained in cages, and cows are not retained in feed lots. Organic farming is also concerned with safeguarding the ecology and working in consonance with prevailing ecosystems, involving preserving water, soil, and energy and utilizing renewable resources and organic farming patterns. The escalating inclination for non-GMO commodities among consumers drives the organic food and beverage market growth.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sampleWhat Are Key Report Highlights?.The organic food and beverage market size was valued at USD 243.62 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 690.92 billion by 2032..The wider obtainability of organic food and beverages, which is not restricted to niche stores or farmer's markets, is having a favorable impact on the expansion of the market..The market segmentation is primarily based on product, distribution channel, and region..The key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Who Are Key Market Players?The market is portrayed by fierce contention with entrenched players depending on progressive technology, elevated standard commodities, and a robust brand image to push revenue growth. The organic food and beverage market's key players are:.Amy's Kitchen, Inc..Conagra Brands, Inc..Dairy Farmers of America, Inc..Danone.Dole Food Company, Inc..Eden Foods.General Mills Inc..Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul).Hain Celestial.NestléWhat's Driving Market Growth?Availability in Mainstream Supermarkets: Willingly obtainable in conventional supermarkets, online retailers, and even fast food chains, organic alternatives smoothly amalgamate into consumer's systematic shopping patterns. Additionally, growing consciousness and worries about the ecological influence linked with traditional agricultural practices providing problems such as soil deterioration, water contamination, and biodiversity loss result in shift.Mitigation of Health Risks: The growing demand for organic components lately is driven by consumers' trailing of improved holistic health and elevated consciousness of the untimely impact of synthetic constituents. Traditional foods create several health probabilities due to the existence of synthetic chemicals involving pesticides in plants and antibiotics in animals.The surge in the Demand for Clean-Label Food: The market is on the edge of sizeable growth pushed by growing demand for clean-label food and beverage commodities. Currently, consumers are growingly aware of the genesis and constitution of what they intake. They diligently look for details about constituents, their origins, and government certification to sanction the execution of organic and sustainable practices.Which Region Leads Market Growth?North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This region's robust growth is primarily due to the distinct benefits linked with commodities that are green, liberated of chemicals and remnants and considered healthier as contrasted to traditional food.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR in the organic food and beverage market over the forecast period. The regional market growth is primarily fuelled by growing approval of ready to eat food amidst the labor population and sizeable millennial society in nations such as India.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricingHow is Market Segmentation Done?. By Product Outlooko Organic BeveragesOrganic BeveragesNon-dairy BeveragesCoffee & TeaOtherso Organic FoodFrozen & Processed FoodDairy ProductsMeat, Fish & PoultryFruits & VegetablesOthers. By Distribution Channel Outlooko Specialty Storeso Online Sales Channelo Convenience Storeso Supermarket/Hypermarket. By Region Outlooko North America (U.S., Canada)o Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)o Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buyingFAQs:What is the expected industry size of the organic food and beverage market?The market size is estimated to be worth USD 690.92 billion by 2032.Who are the top market players in the organic food and beverage market?The top market players in the market include Amy's Kitchen, Conagra Brands, Dairy Farmers of America, Danone, and Dole Food Company.Which region notably contributes towards the market growth?The North America region contributes notably towards the market growth.What will be the expected CAGR of the market during the forecast period?The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.Browse More Research Reports:Black Soldier Fly Market:Anti-aging Supplements Market:Tongkat Ali Extract Market:Agave Nectar Market:Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

