Princess Cruises Brings Sought-After Destination of Japan to the Culturally Curious Traveler with Release of 2026 Cruise Season

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The scenic island nation of Japan continues to be a hot destination for tourists who are inspired by architecture, local cuisine and natural landscapes, and this trend is expected to extend into 2026. Today, Princess Cruises – recognized as the leading North American line in Japan – released its 2026 Japan cruise season, offering the most immersive and authentic experiences for the culturally curious traveler who wants to plan ahead.

The 2,670-guest Diamond Princess, built in Japan and designed for this great destination, returns to offer a longer season, from February through November 2026, with 50 departures ranging in length from seven to 28 days, on 35 unique itineraries visiting 38 destinations in three countries.

No matter the itinerary, Diamond Princess guests will take in legendary cities from Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hiroshima; temples and shrines like the Aomori's Sannai-Maruyama ruins, Kochi Castle and Itsukushima Shrine, the most recognizable red torii; arts, culture and tradition from baseball, Sumo wrestling, Kabuki theater and Zen gardens; natural wonders and landscapes with the celebrated cherry blossoms, Mount Fuji and Nagai Botanical Gardens in Osaka; to vivacious festivals, sake, seafood and celebrated cuisine.

"Only on Princess can you become immersed into Japan's rich culture, ancient traditions and incredible beauty while enjoying a completely unique onboard fusion of eastern and western cultures," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "The extended 2026 season lets guests choose a cruise in the season they find most appealing – from spring cherry blossoms, to summer festivals, autumn foliage or snowy, wintery landscapes."

2026 Itinerary Highlights

The season offers opportunities to view the famed Spring Flowers, experience the epic Fall Foliage, and enjoy five top festivals, including the Aomori Nebuta Festival and the Kumano Fireworks Festival.

10- and 11-day Spring Flowers cruises

in March and April to all four main islands, following the predicted blooming season as it moves from south to north.



9- to 14-day Circle Japan Voyages

circumnavigate the island of Japan, with stops including Nagasaki, Kanazawa and Maizuru (for Kyoto).



9-day Southern Islands itineraries

call to Okinawa, Ishigaki in Japan, along with Taipei (Keelung) and Hualien on the island of Taiwan.



7- to 11-day Japan Explorer voyages

visit some of the country's most iconic destinations, such as Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Osaka (for Kyoto) and Hiroshima.



Longer voyages

from 15 to 28 days, allowing for a deeper exploration of the region.

More Ashore late-night stays in six ports including Aomori (for Nebuta Festival), Hakodate (for Minato Festival), Kochi (for Yosaki Festival), Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji) and Tokushima (for Awa Odori Festival).

Southeast Asia Grand Adventures

Before Diamond Princess arrives for the Japan season, the ship sails to exotic locations in southeast Asia, with opportunities to explore Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand in January 2026, including:



10-day Vietnam with

Halong Bay sailing roundtrip from Singapore and visiting Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Halong Bay/Hanoi with scenic cruising and Da Nang. 11-day Malaysia & Thailand

from Singapore with stops in Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Phuket, Penang, Ko Samui and Bangkok.

These two itineraries can be combined for an unforgettable 21-day Southeast Asia Grand Adventure with Halong Bay , roundtrip from Singapore.

Onboard Diamond Princess

Built by Mitsubishi in Nagasaki, Diamond Princess features uniquely designed, Japanese-inspired experiences including an Izumi Bath modeled after a traditional onsen, regional dishes from the Noodle Bar or freshly prepared sushi at Kai Sushi, fine Japanese whiskeys, sake and shochu, 400-year-old traditional "rakugo" storytelling, karaoke-filled evenings and folkloric dancers showcasing the arts.

The Princess Experience

No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line's award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization. Guests booking

can take advantage of inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier (with new unlimited offerings!) which add popular amenities like WiFi, beverages, specialty dining, desserts, fitness classes, crew appreciation and more at an even greater savings of up 65% when the inclusive package amenities are purchased separately.

