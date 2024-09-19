Turkey Warns Of Regional Escalation After Deadly Device Explosions In Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Ankara, Sep 19 (IANS) Israel has started to "escalate the step by step towards Lebanon," and the escalation in the region is worrying, Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.

"We have reached a point where the Israeli operation is becoming more and more provocative, and Hezbollah and Iran no longer have any option but to respond," Fidan told the semi-official Anadolu Agency.

The explosions in Lebanon are part of Israel's strategy on the Gaza conflict, and it aims to "see Gaza accounts first and then shift to Lebanon," he said, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Anadolu Agency.

Fidan said he spoke with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati after the explosions in Lebanon and offered Turkey's medical support if needed.

Lebanese officials reported that explosions targeting pagers and handheld radios killed at least 37 people and injured more than 2,931 others across Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Wednesday that Israel has entered a "new phase" in its conflict with Hezbollah.

No Israeli officials, including Gallant, have claimed responsibility for the explosions, which Hezbollah attributed to Israel.