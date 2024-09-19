'Childish, Superficial': Congress On BJP Chief Nadda's Response To Kharge’S Letter To PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The on Thursday strongly criticised BJP President J.P. Nadda's response to a letter by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Narendra Modi, complaining about threats to party leader Rahul Gandhi, with General Secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, calling it "childish" and "superficial".

Ramesh expressed concern over the fact that a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, regarding a serious threat to the life of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, was instead answered by Nadda. He stated that the Prime Minister's silence on such a grave issue is "very disturbing".

In a letter, in Hindi, to Nadda, he said: "The Indian National Congress is not only surprised but also concerned that a letter written to the Prime Minister by our National President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has been sent to you for response. The Prime Minister's silence on such a serious matter as the threat to the life of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha is very disturbing. Your response to Mallikarjun Kharge's letter is childish and superficial and is a shameful attempt to divert attention from the serious threat to the life of Rahul Gandhi."

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of engaging in "cheap politics" and using "hatred and polarisation" to divert attention from the government's failures.

"The Congress Party, under the leadership of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, has always fought for the unity and integrity of India. This commitment continues even today under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi, who, unlike your leaders, have always raised their voices for justice for the backward classes, minorities, farmers, women, and youth. The BJP, on the other hand, has mastered cheap politics – using hatred and polarisation to divert people's attention from the failures of its government. It is no surprise that BJP leaders have made such hateful statements about Rahul Gandhi, when the Prime Minister himself sets an example of divisive rhetoric, religious polarisation, and cheap rhetoric in his election campaigns.”

He further criticised the BJP's approach towards the Congress, whose leaders, he noted, have made significant sacrifices for the country.

"Before giving a certificate of nationalism to the Congress Party, whose leaders have sacrificed their lives for this country, you should look at your own party and its ideology. Never forget that much before the tragic assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, your ideological forefathers played a key role in creating an atmosphere of violence and hatred against Bapu."

Ramesh called on the Prime Minister to condemn divisive rhetoric and take a strong stand against actions that threaten the peace of the nation and the safety of the Leader of the Opposition.

The Congress urged the Prime Minister to rise above petty politics and set an example, as the international community is watching how the ruling party handles threats to opposition leaders in India.