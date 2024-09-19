Bomb threat gets reported at Trump rally location

(MENAFN) Authorities in New York state have refuted claims that a bomb was discovered in a vehicle within the security zone of an upcoming event for United States presidential hopeful Donald Trump.



The Long Island venue, located east of New York City, is where the presidential nominee is set to talk on Wednesday late hours.



One America News reporter James Lalino said on X: “Sources in the Nassau County Department just told me that ‘the perimeter was breached and a blue barrel was removed’ from the area surrounding tonight’s rally site”.



Based on Lalino's information, a police dog discovered a bomb in a vehicle and the driver fled into the forest. Nobody observed whether he was carrying anything, they simply witnessed him fleeing.



Nassau County Police later disputed Lalino's report.



"Reports of explosives being found at the site are unfounded," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder informed reporters. He added, "There is a person being questioned who may have been training a bomb detection dog near the site."

