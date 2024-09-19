Trump despises Taylor Swift

(MENAFN) Donald criticized popstar Taylor Swift for supporting his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the upcoming election.



In a short, all-caps message on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, the ex-president and candidate posted: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"



Swift, often referred to as the most popular performer in the world, recently informed her 284 million Instagram followers that she plans to vote for “Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.” She praised Harris as a “gifted leader” who advocates for important “rights and causes” that demand “a warrior to champion them,” while also highlighting her running mate’s support for “LGBTQ+ rights.”



The 34-year-old shared her post alongside a photo of herself with a cat, signing it as “Childless Cat Lady.” This seemed to be a nod to a comment made by Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance three years ago, in which he remarked that the Democratic Party is led “by a bunch of childless cat ladies.”

