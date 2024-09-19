Peru announces emergency situation due to lethal forest fires

(MENAFN) Peruvian leader Dina Boluarte announced an emergency situation on Wednesday in three areas of the nation due to widespread forest fires demolishing thousands of hectares of woodland.



Since July, the National Institute of Civil Defense has confirmed 34 ongoing wildfires that have resulted in 16 fatalities as well as 140 wounded. The livestock industry also experienced a loss of 337 animals.



Boluarte was disappointed to learn that over 230 forest fires were mostly caused by people, likely due to traditional methods of land preparation for farming and expansion.



She mentioned that about 80 percent of them were "controlled," however, she urged farming communities to cease burning grasslands.



San Martin, Ucayali and Amazonas are the three regions most impacted, making it challenging for aircraft to extinguish the fires from the air as per the president because of the complex atmospheric conditions.



She also stated “Count on us. You are not alone. But let us not cause more fires”.



The fires have burned over 5,000 hectares (12,355 acres) and caused water shortages in several cities due to experts describing it as one of the worst droughts in over ten years.



Boluarte stated that a total of 20 tons of relief supplies have been dispatched to Iquitos to combat a water scarcity resulting from a rain deficit

