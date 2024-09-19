2021 Dubai Summer Surprises Brings Shopping Festival And Entertainments

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The 24th Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) comes with mega sales and entertainment offers which will be held from 1st July 2021 until 4th September.

According to reports from Dubai will light up with colorful decorations in the 2021 edition of DSS.

The 10-week festival is organized by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE said that DSS is one of the most eagerly-awaited occasions on the annual retail calendar.

The event will start on 1st July with a special opening of fireworks, projections, and fountain shows at Burj Khalifa, and Imagine show at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Shopping festival and Mega sale plus dining and entertainment will be the compulsory element of DSS.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2021 will also run during Eid Al Adha.

For foodies, DSS plans a line-up of events including Summer Restaurant Week, the Big Eid Eat and Dine & Win, and more. Families will have events such as Movie Magic and the Summer Art Project.

Wearing masks all the time, keeping social distancing, and observing all the necessary health and safety procedures will be practice at the DSS participating venues, officially confirmed.

Last year, over 900 brands and more than 3,000 stores in 31 malls across Dubai participated in over 140 shopping promotions. Over 80 regional and global celebrities, as well as influencers, promoted the event.

There were more than 17,000 customers who won prizes. The prizes included luxury cars as part of Spend and Win promotions.

