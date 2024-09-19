The Rise Of Women DIY-Investors: Former Banker, Cherie Church, Is Helping Women Take The Reins At Time2plan

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherie Church, MBA, RICP®, CFP® , founder of Time2Plan, today announced explosive enrollment for Elevate, the platform's wealth planning bootcamp. The program teaches women how to save, invest, and build their own success roadmap.

"The traditional path to wealth planning often leaves women feeling underserved," explains Church, a former banker who runs a financial advisory firm. "Women aren't looking to simply hand over the reins. They want to understand their finances and have confidence to make informed decisions."

puts the planning power in the hands of women. This advanced program goes beyond budgeting and debt management, diving deep into critical aspects of building financial security, with a special focus on efficient investing.

" Achieving true financial security requires a well-rounded approach ," says Church. "For those aiming for [early] retirement, understanding your future financial needs is key. Even a simple step like estimating your future lifestyle cost can help set realistic savings goals."

The bootcamp also covers tax strategies and financial protection. "Strategic planning, like utilizing Roth accounts for tax-free growth, can help you keep more of your money. Building wealth is essential, but safeguarding it against unforeseen events is equally critical. Insurance and a well-designed portfolio can provide peace of mind and financial resilience."

"The high enrollment numbers are incredibly validating. They confirm that women are actively seeking financial education and are ready to take proactive action. They're looking for relatable guidance, and we're proud to provide the tools and support they need." The next enrollment for the

Time2Plan recognizes that financial messaging can be overly technical and disconnected from personal goals. "Our members learn about saving, investing, retirement planning, and more," says Church, "but ultimately it's about using money to build the life you want. It's incredibly empowering to realize the extent of control you have over your financial reality."

The Time2Plan bootcamp is designed for both beginners seeking a solid foundation and those looking to advance their financial security and retirement readiness.

Time2Plan is a financial education platform dedicated to helping everyday women build financial confidence. Founded by Cherie Church, Time2Plan offers practical, relatable education and tools to help women create and execute their own financial success plans.

