Sony discontinues offering free Playstation games in Ukraine.

(MENAFN) Sony has declared that Ukrainian Plus consumers, who have been benefiting from the service for free since 2022, are going to pay for it once again starting in November.



The Japanese frim showed backing for Kiev by waiving Ukraine's subscription payments in March 2022, while halting services and support in Russia amid the war with Moscow.



Sony stated on Tuesday: “We want to inform you that your free access to PlayStation Plus will end in November 2024”.



Sony announced that although the special program has concluded, subscribers are going to receive a 30-day voucher for September and will also get one for October. Starting on November 7, consumers will be switched back to their original subscription package at the current rate.



Sony is presently offering USD31.55 for the yearly subscription to PlayStation Plus.



GamewayUA posted on ‘’X’’ “We understand that this could not go on forever. Thank you very much for your support, PlayStation!”.

MENAFN19092024000045015687ID1108692419