Holland Industrial Group Announces 2-Day Auction Of GD Energy Products Manufacturing Facility Assets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) QUINCY, Ill., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Industrial Group is excited to announce a 2-day auction featuring the complete assets of GD Products' Quincy, IL Facility. This event will offer a wide array of premium, late model fabrication and metalworking equipment from a 400,000 sq. ft. facility, with items as recent as 2017. The auction will include state-of-the-art CNC machining centers, milling machines, lathes, boring mills, and a significant amount of tooling and tool room equipment.

2017 Doosan Okuma Multus B550 5-Axis CNC Turning Center

2014 Doosan DBC-130-II CNC Horizontal Table-Type Boring Mill

Auction Schedule: Day 1: Wednesday, October 30 – A live webcast auction will be held, allowing remote participants to bid on high-value assets in real time.

Day 2: Thursday, October 31 – An online-only auction, with lots closing throughout the day, offering participants flexibility to place bids on the remaining assets.

This dual-format auction provides an excellent opportunity for buyers to acquire high-quality machinery and equipment, enhancing their operational capacities. Whether you are a small business, a large manufacturer, or an individual looking to upgrade, this auction will feature an extensive selection of CNC machinery and equipment suited for various industrial applications.

Highlights of Equipment Available:



CNC Machining Centers

CNC Milling Machines

CNC Lathes

Boring Mills, Lathes, and Planners Extensive Tooling and Tool Room Equipment



"This auction represents a unique opportunity for manufacturers to access late-model, high performance machinery at highly competitive prices," said Alex Holland, Senior Vice President of Holland Industrial Group. "With the combination of a live webcast on the first day and an online auction on the second, we're making it easier for participants worldwide to take advantage of this incredible selection of equipment."

For more information, including a complete list of available equipment, auction registration details, and bidding instructions, please visit hollandindustrialgroup or contact Shawn Gaffney, [email protected] , 562-480-3041.

About Holland Industrial Group

Holland Industrial Group is a global leader in industrial auction services, specializing in the sale of machinery and equipment from top-tier manufacturing facilities. With years of experience and a reputation for excellence, the company delivers results for both buyers and sellers.

