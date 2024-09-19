Detailpage Receives US Patent For Ecommerce's First Genai Retail Content Optimization Engine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Patented software optimizes brands' organic search ranking, boosts traffic by an average of 21%, and reduces paid search costs on Amazon.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DetailPage is pleased to announce that it has been issued a patent for the ecommerce industry's first "Automated Keyword Identification and AI-assisted Retail Detail Page Keyword Content Engine." This industry-first solution analyzes volume, relevancy, conversion, and seasonality of click and conversion, then measures the incrementality of "mega keywords" to ensure maximized traffic lift. This data then feeds into the newly patented AI models that generate content to drive traffic, while remaining consistent with brand guidelines. As the model identifies traffic success, it self-optimizes to bring even larger traffic improvements.

Former founder of One Click Retail and current DetailPage co-founder Spencer Millerberg states, "This patent is an exciting milestone for us. This achievement proves that our tech is more than just "keyword cool" - it's truly a unique innovation in ecommerce and for all the brands on Amazon. Organic search accounts for more than 75% of customer traffic but less than 7% of product detail pages are being optimized the way we shop and the keywords we use. Our cutting-edge solution helps brand manufacturers hit the keyword jackpot by identifying exactly what customers are searching for and placing those keywords in the best spots to boost search traffic and drive sales."

Former founder of DataSpark

and current DetailPage co-founder Justin Maner states, "When a brand can boost their organic search ranking on Amazon, traffic goes up while bid costs on paid search come down. Our patented Retail SEO engine powers up our clients' bottom line – and has been a game changer for clients like Edgewell Personal Care, Dorel Juvenile, Jockey, Nestle, SharkNinja and Hormel that have seen a jump in traffic of up to 21% within the first six month."

Filed on December 3, 2023, US Patent No.

12,093,340 was granted to DetailPage on September 17, 2024.

About DetailPage

DetailPage provides the industry's most accurate and most affordable Amazon market share for brand manufacturers and uses real customer search behavior to power ecommerce's first computational retail SEO algorithm. Our patented technology drives maximum organic traffic for brand manufacturers and decreases their paid search costs by increasing organic search relevance, thereby decreasing bid costs. For more information, visit

and follow us on LinkedIn .

