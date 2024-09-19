Telegram creator`s ‘ex-partner’ asks for cut

(MENAFN) A woman claiming to be the mother of three children fathered by Pavel Durov, the billionaire CEO of Telegram, is asserting her right to a stake in the messaging platform, despite not being married to him. Irina Bolgar made headlines earlier this year when she publicly identified Durov as the father of her children, providing paternity documents to Forbes in August.



According to Bolgar, she met Durov in 2012 and they had three children together between 2013 and 2017. She initially resided in St. Petersburg with the children before relocating to Dubai in 2018 to be closer to Durov. However, after being denied a residence permit in the UAE in 2020, she and her children have since settled in Switzerland.



While Durov has not publicly responded to Bolgar's claims, he has acknowledged that he became a sperm donor years ago and reportedly has over 100 biological children. In a recent Instagram post, Bolgar argued that even though she and Durov were never formally married, she believes Telegram should be viewed as joint property.



Bolgar emphasized that although all significant family assets are registered under Durov's name, she has had access to them through various agreements and powers of attorney. However, she expressed concern that these arrangements did not adequately safeguard her rights or interests, making her vulnerable to potential violations.



In her post, Bolgar stated that she was repeatedly assured that she and her children would always have access to these resources, which she expected to be used for purchasing “expensive real estate” suitable for their family. Yet, she claims those assurances were not fulfilled, leaving her feeling unsupported in her endeavors to provide for her children.



This unfolding situation not only highlights the complexities of personal relationships in the public eye but also raises questions about the implications of parental rights and financial support within high-profile partnerships. As the case develops, it will likely draw significant attention to issues of family law, financial entitlement, and the responsibilities of wealthy individuals towards their children.

