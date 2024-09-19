USANA-Sponsored Olympic And Paralympic Athletes Take Home 99 Combined Medals
40 Gold, 33 Silver, and 26 Bronze won
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA health Sciences, Inc. would like to congratulate all 265 sponsored USANA athletes who competed at the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. In total, 99 medals were won by these athletes, including 40 Gold, 33 Silver, and 26 Bronze.
"I am beyond proud of all our USANA Athletes who won and competed at the Paris olympics and Paralympics," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "With 99 combined medals, USANA Athletes delivered an all-time performance and showed why the best of the best choose USANA. We look forward to seeing a lot of these athletes again at the Los Angeles Games in 2028 and our winter athletes at the Milano Cortina Games in 2026."
USANA partners with both individual athletes and national sporting organizations/teams.*
Medal-winning Summer Olympic Teams and Organizations Partnered with USANA:
USA Swimming
8 Gold, 13 Silver, and 7 Bronze medals
USA Wrestling
2 Gold, 2 Silver, and 3 Bronze medals
China National Sports Training Center
Artistic Swimming
Athletics
1 Gold, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals
Badminton
2 Gold and 3 Silver medals
Diving
8 Gold, 2 Silver, and 1 Bronze medal
Gymnastics
2 Gold, 5 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals
Swimming
2 Gold, 3 Silver, and 7 Bronze medals
Table Tennis
5 Gold and 1 Silver medal
Weightlifting
Individual USANA Athlete medalists:
Alex Portal -Para Swimming, France
3 Silver and 1 Bronze medal – 5 career Paralympic medals
Brooks Curry -Swimming, USA
1 Silver medal – 2 career Olympic medals
Cheah Liek Hou -Para Badminton, Malaysia
1 Gold medal – 2 career Paralympic medals
Christella Garcia -Para Judo, USA
1 Bronze medal – 2 career Paralympic medals
Jeon Ji-hee -Table Tennis, Korea
1 Bronze medal – 1 career Olympic medal
Jessica Long -Para Swimming, USA
2 Gold medals – 31 career Paralympic medals
Kim Won-Jin -Judo, Korea
1 Bronze medal – 1 career Olympic medal
|
*The featured athletes are either Associates or dedicated product users who have received complimentary USANA products and/or compensation for their partnership.
