USANA-Sponsored Olympic And Paralympic Athletes Take Home 99 Combined Medals

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Sciences, Inc. would like to congratulate all 265 sponsored USANA who competed at the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. In total, 99 medals were won by these athletes, including 40 Gold, 33 Silver, and 26 Bronze.



"I am beyond proud of all our USANA Athletes who won and competed at the Paris and Paralympics," said Brent Neidig, USANA's chief commercial officer. "With 99 combined medals, USANA Athletes delivered an all-time performance and showed why the best of the best choose USANA. We look forward to seeing a lot of these athletes again at the Los Angeles Games in 2028 and our winter athletes at the Milano Cortina Games in 2026."

USANA partners with both individual athletes and national sporting organizations/teams.*

Medal-winning Summer Olympic Teams and Organizations Partnered with USANA:



USA Swimming

8 Gold, 13 Silver, and 7 Bronze medals

USA Wrestling

2 Gold, 2 Silver, and 3 Bronze medals

China National Sports Training Center



Artistic Swimming



2 Gold medals



Athletics



1 Gold, 1 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals



Badminton



2 Gold and 3 Silver medals



Diving



8 Gold, 2 Silver, and 1 Bronze medal



Gymnastics



2 Gold, 5 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals



Swimming



2 Gold, 3 Silver, and 7 Bronze medals



Table Tennis



5 Gold and 1 Silver medal



Weightlifting 4 Gold medals

Individual USANA Athlete medalists: