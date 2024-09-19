EU Allocates Another EUR 160 Million To Prepare Ukraine's Energy System For Winter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission will additionally allocate about 160 million euros to help Ukraine's system in the face of Russian attacks.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday at a joint press with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol in Brussels, Ukrinform reports.

Von der Leyen noted that the European Commission will additionally allocate about 160 million euros to help Ukraine's energy system , including 60 million for humanitarian needs - shelters and heaters, 100 million for repairs and restoration, and this amount will be taken from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

According to her, since February 2022, EU assistance to Ukraine's energy sector has amounted to at least EUR 2 billion.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects negotiations with European transmission system operators to increase the capacity for electricity imports from 1.7 GW to 2.2 GW by the beginning of winter.