Cordial Integrates With Radar To Deliver Enhanced Geo-Location Customer Experiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brands can leverage real-time location data to deliver highly personalized, contextually relevant

touchpoints via mobile, email and SMS

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the leading marketing that automates billions of data-driven emails, SMS and mobile app messages for companies like Tillys, and REVOLVE, reveals an enhanced server-to-server integration with Radar . This integration streamlines the process of sending precise geo-location data from Radar to Cordial, enabling retailers to enrich user profiles and trigger timely, relevant offers and notifications. Radar connects the digital and physical worlds with location infrastructure for products and services, like geofencing, maps and geo-compliance, all in a cost-effective platform.

By combining Radar's advanced location infrastructure and Cordial's powerful marketing platform, enterprise brands can leverage real-time location data to deliver highly personalized and contextually relevant app experiences, allowing users to coordinate location-based touchpoints through mobile messaging, email, SMS and more. This integration

empowers businesses to drive targeted engagement, personalize customer experiences and boost overall marketing effectiveness, resulting in improved customer loyalty and increased revenue.

"Our enhanced integration with Radar marks a significant leap forward in contextual marketing," said Matt Howland , Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Cordial. "Integrating Radar's cutting-edge geo-location technology with Cordial's dynamic messaging capabilities enables brands to deliver exceptional, location-aware customer experiences. This integration not only enhances real-time engagement but also refines how we understand and act on customer movements, making every interaction more relevant and impactful."

The server-to-server integration simplifies the setup process, requiring a quick copy and paste of Cordial API keys within the Radar dashboard. This eliminates the need for developer resources and complex client-side coding, making it easy for marketers to get up and running in minutes.

"We are very excited to deepen our partnership and integration with Cordial," said Nick Patrick , Co-Founder and CEO at Radar. "These location-based features empower businesses to deliver hyper-targeted, context-aware campaigns with unprecedented precision. This collaboration bridges the gap between digital and physical customer journeys, enabling brands to create seamless, personalized experiences that truly resonate with consumers at the right time, at the right place."

Specific use cases from this integration include:



Location-Triggered Notifications: Automatically send a notification whenever a contact enters a specific store to promote in-store offers or guide the customer's shopping journey.



Dynamic Audience Segmentation: Create detailed audience segments based on location events, such as visits to specific stores or geofence entries. This allows for highly targeted messaging that resonates with customers.

Enhanced Mapping Features: Integrate location-based mapping features, such as showing the "closest store" via email, SMS or push notifications, providing practical information to enhance the customer experience.

"The Cordial and Radar integration has elevated our personalization capabilities," said Courtney Talkington , Director of Customer Marketing at JOANN. "We can target our customers at a more granular level, allowing us to implement tactics that resonate with them for where they're located and located within our customer journey. Additionally, they've made the process incredibly easy without the need for complex changes to our martech stack or coding."

Learn more about how Cordial helps brands make every message matter at cordial .

About Cordial

Cordial's technology helps companies like L, Orveon Global and Boot Barn automate high-conversion messages across email, SMS, mobile apps, social media, direct mail and more, driving scalable revenue and lasting customer connections. Cordial was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q3 2024, receiving the highest possible scores in six criteria. The company was also named a fastest-growing company in the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and 2024 Inc. 5000 and won the Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award in 2023. Connect with us at

.

