Former diplomat claims Zelensky had frantic row with Polish FM

(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate that a significant rift occurred between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski during a trilateral meeting in Kyiv last week, as recounted by former Polish Witold Jurasz. The meeting, which also included Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, was characterized by a tense atmosphere, according to Jurasz’s column published in the news outlet Onet.



During the negotiations, Zelensky reportedly confronted Sikorski with a series of demands and complaints that Polish officials found unreasonable. Among these demands, Zelensky urged Poland to take more aggressive military action, specifically calling for the interception of Russian missiles. He also requested that Poland support Ukraine's ambitions to fast-track its European Union membership by as early as next year and insisted that Polish officials refrain from discussing historical grievances that have strained relations between the two nations.



Jurasz noted that his sources indicated a growing sentiment among senior Ukrainian officials who believe that Poland views its support for Ukraine primarily as a means of self-preservation against Russian aggression. This perception has led to the belief that Ukraine has “no reason to be grateful” for Poland's assistance.



The tensions between Poland and Ukraine are not new. Last September, Zelensky publicly criticized the previous Polish government for what he termed “political theater” regarding a controversial ban on Ukrainian grain imports. In response, then-Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki admonished Zelensky at an election rally, insisting he should “never insult Poles again.”



Jurasz, despite being advised against publicly discussing these tensions, felt compelled to highlight the incident, viewing it as indicative of deeper issues in Polish-Ukrainian relations. He suggested that the discord between the two countries reflects broader communication problems that need to be addressed in order to foster better cooperation amidst ongoing regional challenges. As both nations navigate their relationship against the backdrop of Russian aggression, the need for open dialogue and mutual understanding appears more crucial than ever.

