Kuwait, IAEA Celebrate 60 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) are celebrating 60 years of relations Thursday at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna.

This event, hosted by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria Talal Al-Fasam, coincides with the 68th annual IAEA General Conference, which began on Monday at the United Nations Office in Vienna and will conclude tomorrow, Friday.

The celebration, scheduled for Thursday afternoon, will highlight the achievements of the past six decades, covering all areas of technical cooperation.

Kuwait has held prominent positions within IAEA, including chairing the IAEA Board of Governors, the second-highest authority in the agency, in 2003, and presiding over the 65th General Conference in 2021.

The event, attended by numerous Arab and foreign ambassadors and international officials, will begin with a welcoming speech from Al-Fasam, followed by addresses from Grossi and Acting Director General of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) Dr. Mashaan Al-Otaibi, and National Liaison Officer (NLO) for IAEA Dr. Nader Al-Awadi, will give a brief presentation on the long-standing cooperation between Kuwait and the agency.

Additionally, a book will be launched, reflecting on the 60-year partnership and providing an analytical review of current trends, challenges, and future prospects in utilizing nuclear energy for sustainable development.

The ceremony will conclude with an exchange of commemorative gifts and group photos.

Kuwait's cooperation with IAEA has been significant, particularly in the responsible use of nuclear technologies, contributing to Kuwait's scientific and technological development.

Over the past 60 years, Kuwait has supported IAEA, contributing to the modernization of its laboratories in Seibersdorf, the Peaceful Uses Initiative (PUI), and the establishment of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank.

KISR has also participated in a joint exhibition with IAEA at the UN Climate Change Conference, showcasing the Kuwaiti research vessel.

Kuwait's collaboration with IAEA extends beyond nuclear safety and security to include various fields like science, technology, agriculture, and health.

Through its embassy in Vienna, Kuwait has continuously worked to strengthen this relationship and seeks to explore new partnerships through IAEA initiatives, including the Rays of Hope initiative.

Last week, a high-level delegation from Kuwait Cancer Control Center (KCCC) visited IAEA to enhance radiotherapy services for cancer patients and explore opportunities for Kuwait to become a regional hub for the Rays of Hope initiative. (end)

