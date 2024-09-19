Hezbollah pledges ‘reckoning’ with Israel following pager strikes

(MENAFN) Hezbollah has issued a strong vow to retaliate against Israel after a series of devastating pager explosions that resulted in the deaths of several members of the group and left thousands injured. The explosions, which occurred on Tuesday, claimed at least 11 lives and around 3,000 people across Lebanon and Syria. Among those hurt was Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amini, along with numerous high-ranking Hezbollah officials.



These pagers, essential to Hezbollah’s operations for secure communication, suddenly detonated, leading to widespread chaos. While there are reports suggesting that the Israeli spy agency, Mossad, orchestrated the attacks, the Israeli government has not formally claimed responsibility.



In a statement released on Wednesday, Hezbollah stated that it holds “the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression.” The group reaffirmed its commitment to continue military operations against Israel in support of Hamas, the militant group in Gaza, despite the recent attacks.



Hezbollah emphasized that this incident would not deter its resolve, declaring, “This path is continuous and separate from the difficult reckoning that the criminal enemy must await for its massacre on Tuesday… This is another reckoning that will come.”



Further investigations into the explosions have indicated that Israel may have hidden explosives within the pagers, which were produced by the Taiwanese company Gold Apollo. The company confirmed that while it had authorized the use of its name, the actual manufacturing of the devices took place in Budapest.



The situation remains tense as Hezbollah prepares for a possible military response, and the implications of this incident could escalate tensions further in the already volatile region. As both sides brace for the fallout, the potential for broader conflict looms large.

